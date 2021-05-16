Man Charged With Murder and Voter Fraud after the Disappearance of His Wife

A man in Chaffee County, Colorado, has been arrested and charged with murder and voter fraud following the May 2020 disappearance of his wife. Barry Morphew is suspected of some involvement in the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew after he submitted a mail-in ballot bearing her name and his signature in the 2020 presidential election.

Suzanne Morphew went missing on May 10, 2020, and has not been seen ever since. The mother of two had gone riding a bike and her bike was found after many days of searching for her, but she remains missing. Barry Morphew was said to be out of town when his wife went missing, but he released a video on May 17 appealing for her return. He even offered $200,000 as a reward for anyone holding her and begged for her to be released.