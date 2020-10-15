How to Tell Your Loved Ones You’re Struggling with Substance Abuse

You’re harboring this secret for months or years now, and you can no longer bear it alone. But at the same time, you are fearful of sharing it with your loved ones, for many reasons. What would they think? How would they react? Would they still love you?

But it’s the moment to muster all your courage and reveal your struggles with your family and friends because they can support you on the road to recovery. Opening up to them is an essential step in your rehabilitation.

“I’m abusing on substances” may the harshest sentence you’ve ever uttered. Admitting you have a problem with your loved ones can be a traumatic experience. Don’t worry, you’re not the only one clouded in shame and guilt, and afraid to confront the harsh truth. But it’s brave for you to want to share your issue with them.

Admitting you’re struggling with substance abuse is a vital step towards recovery, but keep in mind some things before telling your loved ones.

It’s all about the right moment

When you are dealing with substance abuse, the response time is vital. Your counselor will probably tell you that you have no time to wait for the right moment to search for help. Your struggle can worsen by the day. How can you find the right moment and do it quickly so your addiction will not take over your life?

Don’t tell them in a busy place like a restaurant or parc but approach them in a spot where they feel comfortable. A quiet environment like their house is ideal for an important talk. They may get emotional or angry, and it’s best to do it in a place that shelters them from the public eye. Remember to stay calm because there’s a realistic possibility to shock your loved ones with the news.

Educate them to treat addiction like any other disease

While sharing the news you’re sick with your loved ones isn’t easy, it’s best to remind them that addiction is similar to an average medical condition, and the path to recovery is long and winding as any other treatment. If they want to learn more about the rehabilitation process, direct them to a specialized resource to read about recovery stages. When you discuss, let them know your admission required plenty of deliberation. The first step in recovery is to inform your family and friends about your addiction. Share the treatment option you prefer, to show them you are serious about improving your condition.

Be honest about your struggle

When you tell them you’re battling addiction, be honest about the factors that pushed you towards this direction. Your addiction may’ve stemmed from a mental health issue, peer pressure, inability to manage stress, or emotional struggle. Also, let them know you understand how this affects your life, and you want to change. Regardless of their initial reaction, allow them to think about the situation because they’ll probably come around and support you in the recovery.

Remember, talking to the people you love eases the burden of substance abuse. Do it now, even if it’s a difficult step.