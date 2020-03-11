How to Start Trading CFDs at iFOREX

Whether you’re just starting out in the CFD trading arena or consider yourself a veteran investor, iFOREX offers a welcome package packed with many features designed to appeal to beginners and seasoned investors alike. From educational materials to welcome bonuses, iFOREX gives each and every client the chance to start on the right foot.

See how simple and easy it is to get started at iFOREX:

1. Choose your platform

The first thing you’ll need to do is decide where you want to trade, as in via the desktop platform or via the iFOREX Mobile App. That’s one of the chief benefits of iFOREX—the ability to access the same great features of the trading platform either at home on your desktop computer or laptop, or virtually anywhere you go on the mobile app.

2. Educate yourself

iFOREX believes the smart trader is the one who starts with the right education and offers a variety of learning materials including PDF guides, educational articles, video tutorials and more, so whether you’re after the basics or just want to enhance your trading skills, you’ll always have access to valuable trading knowledge right at your fingertips.

3. Take advantage of 1-on-1 training

Every new iFOREX client will have the opportunity to try their hand at CFD trading with a personal trading coach. No, we’re not talking about a computerized bot with a clever name—we’re talking about an actual, live human who will help you navigate the platform and explain how to open and close deals, as well as take advantage of all the trading tools and features available. This session is designed to help you learn at your own pace and ask any questions that may come up so you can begin trading with a better understanding.

4. Try a risk-free Demo Account

So, let’s say you’ve read up on the basics of CFD trading and you’ve had your training session and you’re ready to have a go at investing. That’s great, but keep in mind that iFOREX still offers one more safety measure to ensure you’re ready—a risk-free Demo Account. It allows you to manage a virtual portfolio, opening and closing deals as though you were actually investing with real money. It’s a great opportunity for new clients to try out their newly learned skills, as well as enables seasoned traders who’ve just joined iFOREX to get to know the platform better.

5. Claim your up to 100% Trading Bonus

Each new client at iFOREX is entitled to a welcome bonus of up to 100% of their first deposit. It’s a great way to magnify your trading power at the outset and get a feel for the hundreds of CFD instruments available to trade. In addition to the trading bonus, there is always a variety of other promotions going on at any given moment that clients can take advantage of.

6. Choose your instrument

iFOREX offers hundreds of tradable CFD instruments including commodities such as oil and gold, cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, shares of today’s hottest companies like Amazon, Facebook and Aramco, global currency pairs, as well as indices of several major financial markets and ETFs. You can easily monitor the performance of each instrument and benefit from a variety of trading signals and features that may help you to make more informed decisions and spot potential opportunities.

As you can see, iFOREX takes many steps to make new clients feel welcomed and assist them in settling in. Clients can choose the route that works best for them and begin trading with knowledge and confidence.