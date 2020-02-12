How To Naturally Increase Testosterone

What a man is without testosterone? Nothing. Well, that may have sounded a bit harsh but that is true. Testosterone is a primary hormone produced in men that is responsible for the primary sexual characteristics as well as the secondary characteristics such as hair growth, bones strengthening, muscular body, and deep voice.

But next time when you hear someone say that testosterone is only man’s hormone, let them know that it is not. Testosterone may be produced more in men and may have more primary functions to perform in a man’s body, but it is also produced in women as well. They also play a role in maintaining a woman’s well being and to some extent, her sexual characteristics. But in women, they are not a key hormone and their low levels won’t be as much of a problem as they would be in men if their level decreases.

Now that we have established how important the hormone is for men, let’s look at some of the ways through which you can naturally increase testosterone as its optimal level is important for good health functioning both in men and in women.

Physical Activity

Where the increased physical activity is important for you to stay toned, it also boosts testosterone levels in your body. People who exercise, especially resistance training, tend to have higher testosterone levels. This way, the impact is long term and you see its benefits continuously throughout life.

Enough amount of sleep

If you are on a healthy life routine, the first and foremost thing to be taken care of is sleeping hours. The benefits of getting a full night’s sleep on proper hours are just unparalleled in terms of your health. If you want to increase your testosterone level, you would have to do some fixing to your sleeping schedule.

While the sleeping schedule may vary from person to person, you have to keep only one thing in mind, do no resist the first wave of sleepiness that you get. Jump on this opportunity to go to your bed and dose off. And if you typically get sleepy late-night then tune yourself gradually with the tight schedule. You can find a proper training program for this online and apps on google and app store.

Testosterone level was found to increase by 15% on getting one additional hour of sleep. So if you get 8 hours of uninterrupted sleep, you will see the difference in only a few days.

Eat appropriately

Testosterone levels get disrupted when you go on an extreme diet or eat excessively. You have to balance your diet and increased the intake of protein. A balanced diet having proper protein, enough carbs and fats are key to increasing your testosterone level.

Get sunlight

Exposure to sunlight is known to give rise to vitamin D levels in our bodies. While Vitamin D is essential for maintaining a skeletal calcium level, it also acts as a natural booster for testosterone levels. So go out and soak up the sun.