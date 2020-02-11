The Cost of Cross-Border Freight Shipping in Canada and the US: More Economical Than Ever

In recent years, the cost of cross-border freight shipping in both Canada and the United States has become faster and more economical than ever. This is reassuring, as cross-border shipping has become increasingly complex, with heightened security measures. A professional cross-border freight company will help greatly simplify the process.

Types of Freight Shipping Options

Many companies offer a variety of freight shipping options. Some examples include

Less Than Truckload (LTL) – LTL offers customers the opportunity to pay only for the portion of the truck that their cargo occupies. This is perfect for those customers shipping smaller freight.

– LTL offers customers the opportunity to pay only for the portion of the truck that their cargo occupies. This is perfect for those customers shipping smaller freight. Full Truckload (FTL) – FTL refers to the transport of goods that take up an entire truck. This is faster but more expensive than other shipping methods.

– FTL refers to the transport of goods that take up an entire truck. This is faster but more expensive than other shipping methods. Flat Deck Trucking – This includes partial, full, and over-dimensional flat decks. Flat deck trucking refers to transporting shipments on trucks without a roof or sides. Dimensions are 48’ to 53’ in length.

– This includes partial, full, and over-dimensional flat decks. Flat deck trucking refers to transporting shipments on trucks without a roof or sides. Dimensions are 48’ to 53’ in length. Step Deck Carriers – These are similar to flat decks, but are not based on certain restrictions, such as height.

– These are similar to flat decks, but are not based on certain restrictions, such as height. Dry Van Trucking – This is one of the most popular types for the transportation of goods. It is affordable and can accommodate both short and long haul shipments. In addition, it can carry versatile freight, such as building materials and non-perishable foods.

– This is one of the most popular types for the transportation of goods. It is affordable and can accommodate both short and long haul shipments. In addition, it can carry versatile freight, such as building materials and non-perishable foods. Refrigerated Trucking –Refrigerated trucking is perfect for those who need to ship temperature-controlled freight.

–Refrigerated trucking is perfect for those who need to ship temperature-controlled freight. Intermodal Shipping – This refers to freight shipping though different types of intermodal containers, such as rail and truck. Some benefits include lower freight costs, reduced carbon footprint, and reduced handling.

– This refers to freight shipping though different types of intermodal containers, such as rail and truck. Some benefits include lower freight costs, reduced carbon footprint, and reduced handling. Expedited Shipping – This is shipping that requires fast delivery, especially for time-sensitive shipments. This can either be planned or last minute.

– This is shipping that requires fast delivery, especially for time-sensitive shipments. This can either be planned or last minute. Dedicated Shipping – Similar to expedited shipping, dedicated shipping provides personalized attention to last-minute and expedited shipping.

Types of Shipping Containers

Worldwide standard shipping containers are seen in 20ft and 40ft varieties.

Typical measurements of the 20ft are 19′ 10.5″ x 8′ 0″ x 8′ 6″ and 61,289 lb.

Typical measurements of the 40ft are 40′ 0″ x 8′ 0″ x 8′ 6″ and 57,759 lb.

Cost of Cross-Border Freight Shipping

The cost of cross-border freight shipping depends on a variety of factors. These include distance, weight, and size, among others.

Many companies now offer freight shipping across Canada and the United States. Free quotes are often available online. It is important to include freight origin and destination, freight dimensions – length x width x height – freight weight, and special requirements, such as temperature-controlled services.

For example, from Montreal to New York City, a 20ft container will cost approximately $419 USD, while a 40ft container is approximately $625 USD. To Los Angeles, a 20ft container will cost approximately $1,283 USD, while a 40ft one will cost $1,915 USD.

From Vancouver to New York City, a 20ft container will cost $1,173 USD, while a 40ft one will cost $1,751 USD. To Los Angeles, a 20ft container is $717 USD, while a 40ft container is $1,070 USD.

Rates are based on sea shipping of approximately $50,000 USD worth of household goods.

In addition, some other examples of cross border freight shipping includes Edmonton to Denver for approximately $225 USD, Hamilton to Boston for $195 USD, Mississauga to Houston for $245 USD, Surrey to Rockford, Illinois for $225 USD, Coquitlam to Los Angeles for $195 USD, North York to Philadelphia for $190 USD, and Calgary to Phoenix for $230 CAD.

These are rates based on LTL truck shipping.

Other costs to consider are taxes, duty, and customs charges, based on the value of goods coming into either Canada or the United States.

Insurance is also required, in case of breakages or damage during shipping.

One final way to keep shipping costs down is to consider shipping by rail, as it is often cheaper than by road. It is best for shipping large and bulky goods over long distances. It is also a safer way to transport goods, as there are often fewer accidents and breakdowns. In addition, rail freight shipping offers a set schedule with fixed routes for more reliable service.

Additional Requirements for Cross-Border Shipping

For shipments entering Canada from the US, requirements, such as the Bill of Lading (BOL), Canada Customs Invoice (CCI), Shipper’s Export Declaration (SED), Commercial Invoice, NAFTA Certificate of Origin, and Import/Export License, are necessary.

For shipments entering the US from Canada, requirements include Bill of Lading (BOL), Importer ID Number, Canada Customers Invoice (CCI), Shipper’s Export Declaration (SED), and NAFTA Certificate of Origin.

Decreased costs in cross-border freight shipping throughout Canada and the United States have made shipping one’s valuable goods easier than ever. Many companies offer free quotes, do not hesitate to call one today.