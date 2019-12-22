How To Motivate Your London Office

When you work in London, it can be very overwhelming. This city has a lot going on and just getting to work using public transport can be a very difficult task. This why you need to make sure that the team in your London office are staying motivated and are ready to take on any tasks that you throw at them.

In this article, we are going to give you some of our tips to help you motivate your London office in 2020. Keep reading to find out more about this.

Offer Incentives

One of the best ways to motivate your team is to offer some incentives. This can come in a few different forms with some companies offering promotions and salary increases to others offering gifts for those who simply perform the best throughout the month. It can be expensive to live in London and your team will appreciate any incentives and rewards that you can afford to give them. Once you incentivise your team, they’ll be more motivated to perform well.

Try Team Building

If you are really struggling to motivate your London office then you should consider trying some team building activities. When you want to try team building in London, you’ll find that there are so many different things that you can do. Your team might be feeling slightly unmotivated because of their personal circumstances or their workload and so by giving them time to get out of the office, you can motivate them again. Team building can be very fun and useful so make sure to consider it.

Set Some Goals

Another great tip we have for those who want to motivate their London office is to set some goals. If your team have nothing to work towards then they are less likely to achieve what you want and be motivated to do so. Setting goals is quite simple and it can be done as a team or just by senior management. Make sure to set realistic goals or else you aren’t going to be able to motivate your team.

Encourage Teamwork

If you want to motivate your London office then you should consider how teamwork is currently viewed in your workplace. Some companies encourage teamwork while others encourage their staff to work on their own. It can be demotivating having to get everything done alone and so this can be an issue for many companies. If you can make some changes that allow teamwork and brainstorming sessions to be more frequent in your office, you can see an increase in the motivation that your team has.

Allow Flexible Working

Our final tip for those who want to motivate their London office is to allow for flexible working. It can be very tricky getting to and from the office when you live in London and even trickier if you have a family to look after in between. Flexible working allows your team to avoid rush hour and balance their work and home life more effectively. You can find out more about flexible working online so make sure to consider this.

Final Verdict

If you want to make sure that your London office is properly motivated in 2020 then we suggest that you take on board some of the tips that we have given you in this article. Think about the incentives that you can offer and don’t forget to encourage teamwork in the office. If you can make some of these changes then you’ll see an improvement in no time at all.