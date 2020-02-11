How to Build Brand Authenticity Using Customer-Generated Content (CGC)

The need for developing brand authenticity using customer-generated content has risen because the customers have become much more aware of stuff more than before. With so many options and varieties around people generally tend to get trust issues regarding which source to trust upon. Customer-generated content generally includes social media posts from different sources, online polls, Q&A, ratings, and reviews among many others.

Before going further you should understand what customer-generated content is and why it is important. Customer-generated content(CGC) is simply any type of content including text, images, videos, audios related to a brand, voluntarily created by its followers, fans or customers.

With the growing social media networks and the use of the internet, CGC accounts for much of the content that is available to the people regarding a trusted product or brand. Often customers pen down their experience with a brand or company in an honest way to help potential customers to make the right choice. These certain things make CGC an influential, necessary and affordable way of growing your brand authenticity online or offline.

Benefits of CGC:

One of the important benefits of CGC includes the promotion of brand authenticity. This article mainly deals with this. CGC allows or rather offers unbiased information about companies which indirectly saves your money on resources and also enhances your brand credibility.

For many companies, brand authenticity is one of the most important parts of their marketing strategy. It has been noted that nowadays customers seem to be more convinced and influenced by user-generated content rather than brand-generated one because why not. For the first-timers especially or even the experienced ones getting tested and tried review is much more valuable than a simple description of the brand or company. Customers seek to know the feedback from other users or details of the product before actually buying it to be on the safe side. Hence there is no better way than getting reviews from some of the other customers

Apart from this, CGC obviously boosts trust and confidence among the masses for your product or services. Thus it also influences the final decision of availing the services or buying a product. Hence these all things have made CGC gaining momentum in recent years.

Here we bring about some of the important ways you can build, boost and promote your brand using customer-generated content:

I. Choosing the right platforms to place your brand:

You need to grow a fan base for your product or company. This can be done by carefully identifying which sites have the most number of users which will help the company to widen its reach. Some of the most popular social sites having a maximum number of active users include Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Instagram, Pinterest, etc. Apart from this may other sites are there which can be used to promote your brand

II. Collection of customer reviews:

It is important and advisable to collect reviews from various such platforms as customers now are driven by reviews when they go out for associating themselves with any brand. One thing to keep in mind is that you should not indulge in false reviews or eliminate the negative ones as that will bring a bad image for your company.

III. Promote your brand through incentives:

You should increase the public appeal of your brand by organizing periodic contests or providing offers or any such thing that will make your brand likable.

IV. Recruit influencers:

A new way of promotion of your brand is by finding some bloggers or influencers who are well tied up with the people and help make your company reach to them. Their followers will get notified about your product and hence will want to get associated with you.

V. Creating trends:

This is important to increase the reach of your brand. You can start your own trendy hashtags of your brand, launch personalized merchandise promoting your brand, create trendy videos or pages. This all is necessary to make your brand look appealing and will force the customers to delve deeper into your business.

Final words

Hence these are some of the many ways you can build the authenticity of your brand. Besides one can also rely on sites like keyword which offers information on keyword research and SEO tracking tools to improve your content base. “It helps you measure your SEO efforts and improve SEO to increase revenue”.