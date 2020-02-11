Clever Car Buyer's Guide - 5 Tips To Buying The Car Of Your Dreams

Looking for a way to make the car of your dreams a reality? Below we have compiled a checklist for you to go by when wanting to make that big purchase. If you plan your purchase, you will be able to take home that vehicle you’ve been waiting to buy. Here are five tips for buying the car of your dreams:

Finance Your Dream Car

Before you head to the car lot, make sure that you have this first step completed. Finding the right funding for your car can be stressful, but considering a small loan if you need just that little extra to help you purchase that cool vehicle might be the way to go. Small loans are a great way to finance a car that you might not have the full amount for and that you want to pay off quickly. Many options exist, including affordable interest rates to help you open the door to that dream car.

Create a Budget

A great way to start prepping for your purchase, even before checking out finance options, is to work on your budget. Large purchases most likely won’t be affordable right away, so you are going to have to plan out your expenses by taking a look at your weekly and monthly expenses. This is also a good way to take stock of where your money is going. You can then take time to trim parts of your expenditures so you have a little breathing room in your budget.

Save for the Down Payment

Once you have gone through your budget and you can see where all your money is going, it is time to start a savings plan. Most dealerships will want the security of a down payment for your vehicle purchase. The best way to save for the down payment is to start way before you actually plan to buy it.

After you have mapped out your budget, decide what is the best way to keep money aside for this large expense. One common way is to start a savings account wherever you bank. Another way is to withdraw cash every paycheck for your vehicle fund and keep the cash stash in a safe deposit box.

Research the Car

After you have gone through budgeting, saving and prepping for financing steps you are ready to go searching for that car you want. Although you may have a certain car in mind, you need to research all your options and all of the potential sellers you are going to approach. This is the most important part of the process.

You should ask yourself several questions while shopping for cars. Are you wanting to purchase an older antique vehicle or something newer? What kind of investment do you want to put into the vehicle beyond just purchasing it? Do you want a project car or something that runs right out of the lot?

Find the Right Dealer

Then it is time to research the dealers that have that one vehicle you want. Finding the car might seem like the end of the process, but making sure you are buying from a reputable dealer, and from someone who will work with your financing options is key. While listening to advice from your friends may feel like the best choice, it is always a good idea to see what other objective parties are saying about the dealer. Check out national agencies that keep track of better business practices to see how they rank.

No matter which car you want to purchase, it can be within your reach if you properly plan and execute your path to ownership.