How Do I Market My Law Firm on Facebook?

Are you the owner of legal practice? If so, your first priority will very likely be to increase your amount of exposure. This is an absolute must if you want to become a dominant player in your local area. There are certain types of posts that you can make on Facebook that will get you closer to this goal.

Posts That Highlight Issues in Your Area

One of the best types of content that you can post on sites like Facebook and Instagram is content that relates directly to your local area. You want to reach your local audience with topics that they can recognize and relate to immediately. This is one of the very best ways to brand your practice as a trusted local entity.

If the divorce rate in your state has climbed to a very high level in recent times, you may want to post content related to this topic. You don’t want to take a definite stand either in a pro- or anti-divorce direction. But if much of your legal work revolves around this topic, it’s a good idea to post from a legal perspective.

The content that you post on your Facebook, Instagram, and other social media pages should be designed to confirm your position as an expert in your chosen field. You should take the time to research the kind of topics that people in your area are researching. This will give you all the inspiration you need for your posts.

Posts Related to Recent News and Events

It’s always a good idea to respond to news and events that are shaping the form of discussion all around the country or even the world. These are issues that everyone can relate to. They may well be topics that you are fielding queries over. Now may well be the time for you to weigh in with an expert legal opinion.

Be sure to post in a nonpartisan manner. Not only are people worn out by political posts, you could also lose potential clients. Weigh the pros and cons carefully before you post, and keep your commentary to a strictly impartial legal perspective. The light you can shed on certain matters may well be considered valuable by a sizable percentage of your readers. This may contribute to an increase in your credibility and influence.

Make Sure to Post News Regarding Your Practice

Another key category of social media posting that should not be ignored is news and events that are directly related to your firm. For example, if you are offering consultations on a certain legal matter on Mondays, you need to make sure everyone knows about it.

If your office has moved to a new location, this is something you need to post on all of your social media and websites on the web. All similar news and events need to get full Facebook and Instagram exposure.

Social Media Posting Is a Must for Your Practice

When it comes to reaching out to your local audience, you need to be astute. Practical common sense dictates that you need to post the kind of content your target demographic will respond best to. Of course, as a legal practice owner, you may be a great deal more experienced in arguing in court than posting on Facebook.

If you aren’t using Facebook to market your firm, you are missing out on a huge opportunity. You can visit xsocialmedia.com to learn more about getting more clients through Facebook. By using social media to reach your target audience, you can become more approachable, improve communication with people who may need an attorney, and build trust between your firm and your potential clients.