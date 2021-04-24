Founder of Turkish Crypto Exchange Flees With $2 Billion of Investors Money

“For this process to be completed, transactions need to be halted and the sale process needs to be completed,” Thodex wrote on its offline website.

Thodex’s platform crashed and went under after it campaigned to sell Dogecoins at one-quarter of the price it was being traded on other crypto exchanges. After investors put in their money, the system locked in their trades but made it impossible for users to sell, transfer, or convert the coins to other digital currencies. The exchange even promised to give out free luxury cars to customers who invested in Dogecoin, Gizmodo reports.