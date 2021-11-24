Essential Tips to Survive Your First Year in College

You might have heard mixed stories about a college experience. Some describe it as a demo version of life’s nightmare mode, and some believe it is an easy vacation before you enter your adult years. The college experience is different for everyone, but we all share the same anxieties.

What to do the first week? Where to go? Who to call in case of emergency? How to make new friends?

One of the most common fears is to fall behind your academic performance or fail to adapt to a different pace of studying. You can start looking for essay writing service reviews at NoCramming to be one step ahead. Home assignments and tests are something that you can manage if you know what service to use and where to get your information.

Many students make a common mistake of partying hard the first semester and then trying to catch up to larger amounts of homework. Yet, the truth is, you can balance your social life and keep up with your projects. No need to sacrifice one side of your life. Here’s what you can do to survive your first year.

Sign Up for Orientation Week

Orientation week is essential for freshmen. Here you get all the information you need to know about your studies, departments, and faculty members. At the same time, you get to participate in campus tours, get your student ID and enrollment.

It is also a chance to meet your group mates before you step into a classroom. It’s easier to bond with people beyond the classroom, so you should take a chance. Many colleges also organize parties for freshmen students and extra activities. It is your chance to show you are a proactive and involved student from day one.

Know Your Instructors

Even if you don’t memorize every single name. You can check who faculty members are on the college website. Remember that if you have any questions regarding the study process, you can count on your faculty. Always stay updated about their schedule and office hours to get an opportunity to talk about your projects and assignments.

It is always better to contact your instructors and ask than to hold back. There’s nothing bad in asking questions; you came to college to learn, after all.

Don’t Be Afraid to Get To Know Other Students

Some people would indeed be just your colleagues, and others become your friends for life. You have to take the first step and talk to people. You don’t need to make everyone like you or like everyone in return.

Having a bigger network means you can cooperate effectively. Someone would help you with that project, and you can help with their chores in return.

Time Management and Staying Organized Is a Must

Being organized means you achieved the greatest crat any student needs. It is time to get that app or office supplies for making notes. Most of the time, it is a matter of keeping everything in plain sight. At the same time, knowing what exactly you need to do saves you time.

Many students fail to stay organized because they think they can remember everything. Our memory often plays cruel tricks on us. So it is safer to go the extra mile and have reminders than forget about deadlines and assignments.

Participate in extracurricular activities

As you figure out your time and daily routines, you will notice how much time people spend on nothing. It is better to get involved in something that would benefit you in the future semesters. Being in a club, program, or team strengthens your networking and communication skills. And, sometimes, you get extra credit that can be counted for your program.

It also helps you to stay in a positive mindset and reach out to more opportunities. Try to avoid isolating yourself, especially in moments of distress. It may be a big leap from your comfort zone to be out there, but it can help you to feel less alone and adapt to the college rhythm.

Attend Campus Events

Campus events are the possibility to get a break from your classes and extra activities. You don’t have to do anything but show up and have a great time.

Many colleges encourage students to show their creativity and their passions. So you never know whether you will find new friends or hear the best college band in your life.

Keep in Touch With Your Family and Friends

Many people find the best support from their family and friends. Even if you forget to call them every day, reach out weekly to stay in touch and know what happens back at home. If you’re homesick, you know that they always have your back.

It’s Okay to Take Breaks and Care For Your Health

Even though you have to be active, don’t forget about your wellbeing. No grade and course weights are more than your mental and physical health. If you feel that you need to have a break and a day off from activities, you have to take it. Listening to your feelings is important, and you shouldn’t dismiss your concerns.

It is also important to learn the possibilities to visit campus therapists and get psychological assistance. Often campuses offer their students help or cooperate with clinics. Don’t be afraid to reach out.

Explore the Area Near the College

Finding a café or park that would be your perfect spot to study or walk is a must. Change of scenery is good to stay in good shape and focus on your goals. We all need a perfect place to daydream too.

Wrapping Up

Remember that it’s okay to be anxious and stressed during your first weeks at college. Soon enough, you will remember these times as something you would never do. Even if something goes wrong the first time, you can always fix it and make things better.

That’s the true meaning of college and any other significant change in our lives – we all learn how to adapt and overcome.