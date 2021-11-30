Truck drivers are always on the road, and it is not an easy task to complete. Without the right equipment, you will be at risk of being stranded or even worse – getting into a crash. This article takes a look at some essential pieces of equipment every truck driver needs on the road.

Technological Advancement

Being on the road, very commonly on long hauls and journeys, means you will need any support there is, regarding safety, or that the trip goes as little as possible. Not many business owners think about where their fleet is, or if they’re in some kind of trouble, or if anything’s going wrong.

There are, however, many ways in which you can keep track of the fleet. One of the most common methods is GPS tracking – but what if that’s not enough? Having fleet dashboard cams is something you should also consider to make sure the drivers and the fleet are safe. Dashboard cams can also help reduce overhead expenses and streamline daily operations. You can track fuel expenses, eliminate side trips, and shorten delivery time.

It’s becoming an essential part of today’s modern Long Haul Freight Industry and you would want every help possible to be able to control business’s risks.

Trucker’s Checklist

Another great tool is the trucker’s checklist – an item that any professional trucker would surely carry on them; whether they’re heading out on a long haul, or just traveling locally around the state. A lot of people believe that these items are just used by old-timers who love memorizing things, but that couldn’t be further from the truth! Today’s Long Haul Freight Industry is a lot more advanced and requires much more attention to detail.

There are several reasons why you should use a checklist: it’s safer, more organized, and will help you to be more efficient. If you’re an owner of a business this list will save you time and money. There is an option to update this checklist on the website or the Drive, making the system more flexible and easier to use.

Enhanced Communication

The most important piece of equipment you want on your truck is a CB radio; it’s the most common form of communication with other drivers, mostly because it is one of the most reliable ones in our time. Because every driver has their channel and frequency, no two people can come together and crash or block any frequencies used by others. It’s fast, it’s efficient and it really helps when you need help quickly!

Of course, the obvious communication option is to use mobile phones, but with so many semi-trucks on the road, there is a chance of breaking up connections or networks or going through the areas with a weak signal.

Material Support

There are essential pieces of equipment that every truck needs to have, and some of them are obliged by the law.

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

This is one of the certain pieces of equipment that every Long Haul Trucking business needs on their truck. Without these systems in place, the drivers would be forced to add an extra set of eyes just to check if all tires are properly inflated and which ones need more air.

These systems come in the form of a sensor that’s mounted on the wheels, usually near the valve stem. The nice thing about this system is that they also include 4-tire pressure-monitoring displays which allow you to quickly see if all tires are safe or not.

Jumper Cables

There is also the importance of jumper cables, as these are one of the most common pieces of equipment when it comes to car accidents, which are more likely in this line of business. You never know when something like that will happen to any truck driver – you might be stuck in the middle of nowhere with a dead battery and not even able to call for help because there’s no signal.

These cables are also good for other things, such as boosting your friend’s battery or powering up electrical devices during emergencies

Fire Extinguishers

The next thing is fire extinguishers – they are important in case the engine overheats, but more importantly for safety against fires coming from mechanical problems on-board. They are also a must-have in case of any other emergencies, again, in collisions.

Other than these, there are other essential parts of equipment every professional truck driver needs to carry on the road – first aid kits, flashlights with batteries, tire chains, tools for minor mechanical repairs, or spare filters/fluids for oil changes or fuel cleaning, etc. It’s wise to keep a certain amount of cash on you at all times as well – there might be some situations where you’ll need it – and they don’t accept the cards!

Truck drivers need to be prepared for anything that might happen on the road. Having a checklist of essential equipment and knowing how each piece can protect you against common threats is an important step in staying safe as a long-distance trucker.