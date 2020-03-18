Collaborative Robots and Local Manufacturing

Over the years, the use of collaborative robots in manufacturing has grown tremendously. Today, collaborative robots can be used in different areas of production, including packaging and palletizing and even for pick and place operations.

With more companies preferring to manufacture locally as opposed to outsourcing the process from overseas, the use of collaborative robots in local manufacturing continues to grow. Local manufacturing of products increases the demand for a product since most consumers believe that locally manufacturing products are of better quality. Locally manufactured products also improve the local economy and are more environmentally friendly. It is easy for local manufacturing plants to align their products with these ideals by using commercial robots.

Why it is important to manufacture locally

In the age of the internet, consumers expect to receive their ordered products within the shortest time possible. Most consumers do not mind paying higher costs for expedited shipping to ensure that they can receive their product within hours or days of ordering. Offshore manufacturing can cause delays in availing the product to your consumers in a good time. On the other hand, warehousing a lot of goods and products most of the time results in less available business capital and waste. Local manufacturing using collaborative robots can help to solve these problems.

Traceability is also an essential aspect of the modern-day global economy. Tainted or counterfeited products pose a risk to consumers and the credibility of your business. When you take up local manufacturing, you eliminate the risk of shipping low-quality products since you can use collaborative robots for quality control. Having a manufacturing plant in your locality also fosters better working relationships as teams are required to work together towards a common goal.

How the use of collaborative robots impacts local manufacturing

There are numerous benefits associated with the use of collaborative robots in local manufacturing. It comes without saying that the initial cost involved in automating your manufacturing processes is high. However, numerous areas in the manufacturing process benefit significantly from introducing collaborative robots into manufacturing. Within no time, it is possible to cover the cost of automation and start enjoying profits for a long time.

Some of the ways they use of collaborative robots in manufacturing pays off include:

Sustaining the environment

Today, most consumers are more likely to go for environmentally friendly products. This is because most consumers are concerned about the environment and want to play a part in preserving it for future generations. Most consumers are wary of products manufactured in countries with minimal regulations when it comes to protecting the environment. Using local automation is the best way for companies to go green.

Maintaining the quality of the product

The growth of shortage in labor means that manufacturers are often struggling to find and maintain a reliable human workforce. High employee turnover can significantly impact the quality of your manufacture products negatively. This is because it is hard to maintain the same standards when workers keep changing. Collaborative robots in local manufacturing companies can help to get rid of this problem. When you program collaborative robots to work in your plant, you are guaranteed accuracy, which helps to control the quality of the manufactured products. Quality control would also be hard when manufacturing is outsourced from other countries.

Financial stability

When you outsource the manufacturing of your product to another country, you ultimately put a strain on your finances. You can become a victim of tax and tariff increases, which affects your bottom line by increasing the cost of production. When you manufacture locally, you avoid import taxes and other extra fees involved in getting your product from overseas.

Local manufacturing also helps to control the cost of production. With collaborative robots, you can ensure that the cost of production remains fixed. This makes it easy for you to plan your sales and even budget for your returns.

Working alongside humans, collaborative robots are the best choice for local manufacturing plants looking to increase production, lower the cost of production and boost their bottom line.