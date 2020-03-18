Jason Kulpa Discusses Mastering the Art of Employee Recognition: Essential Tips Growth-Focused Entrepreneurs Should Know

Growth-focused entrepreneurs should recognize the value of employee recognition. Employees who feel their importance in the workplace are more likely to stay loyal to the company and will want to wake up every morning and work for you. Business growth comes from employees with a strong work ethic and consistent productivity. A lack of employee recognition can result in a negative reputation for your growing organization or what people like to refer to as an increase in “job-hopping.”

Jason Kulpa has years of experience in recruiting and placing top candidates in the technology industry. Kulpa knows what it takes to not only gain valuable employees but keep them, as well. Below, he shares essential tips to mastering the art of employee recognition that all growing companies should take note of for ultimate long-term success.

Tip #1: Reward with recognition

Rewards should not always come in the form of a gift.

Does the term “prize closet” sound familiar? Steer clear of tactics such as these, for they can sometimes support reward without proper recognition. For example, if Joe is the top salesman of the month, and Sue cleaned the community microwave, and everyone is rewarded the same way by being granted a trip to the prize closet, where is the value in the gift? There is none. Joe might as well just have cleaned the microwave rather than strived for the top salesman.

When there is a lack of valuable recognition, 49 percent of employees quit. Make your rewards unique and tailor them to the level of appreciation you want the individual to feel and that the company has as a result of their actions. In the end, the recognition is about personal experience.

Tip #2: Don’t forget about family

Always remember that your employees have a life outside of your company. Hard-working, dedicated employees often run into problems at home when they are willing to work long hours to reach business goals while organizations are undergoing significant growth stages.

Let employees who go above and beyond in the workplace know that not only are they valued for their dedication, but the company also recognizes their sacrifice from home life. Give back to these employees by considering their families in your reward system. Grant a day off with tickets to the aquarium and dinner at a restaurant that includes the whole clan.

As a company owner, you should set the standard of not allowing the demands of work to take employees away from their families consistently. It is crucial for an employee’s health and work-life balance to be considered and to make the quality of life a priority.

Tip #3: Avoid micro-managing

Founders and owners of small businesses have put their blood, sweat, and tears into building a company from nothing. In compliance with that statement, small business owners commonly tend to undergo difficulties when letting go of their babies. Lack of mental release and delegation can cause toxic behaviors towards employees, such as micro-managing. Micro-managing hinders employee growth and can easily engender any flame of motivation to fissile.

About Jason Kulpa

Jason Kulpa is a serial entrepreneur and the Founder and CEO of UE.co, San Diego’s Fastest Growing Business multi-year award winner, and a Certified Great Place to Work multi-year winner. Mr. Kulpa is a San Diego’s two-time winner of the Most Admired CEO Award of the San Diego Business Journal and also a semi-finalist for the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur award. Under Mr. Kulpa’s leadership, in 2018, his teams volunteered at over 24 events and worked side-by-side to improve the San Diego community. They hosted a gala dinner benefiting individuals with autism, cheered on Special Olympic athletes as they broke their records on the track, and brought school supplies and cold-weather gear to students impacted by homelessness. Jason’s mission to bring awareness, support, and inclusion for special needs causes.