Answering Your CBD Questions

CBD can be a befuddling subject. There’s such a great amount of data out there on the web that discusses its mending benefits, how to utilize it, and why it is extremely popular at the present time. In case you’re new to CBD or simply searching for more knowledge, look no further. We’re here to help!

Is CBD Legal?

The short answer, yes. The long answer, you should be aware of your state’s particular laws before buying CBD.

In 2014, the Farm Bill passed and empowered state governments the lawful option to develop and examine industrial hemp under state-managed experimental runs programs. For a considerable length of time earlier, CBD had a negative implication because of it’s close relations to cannabis. Fortunately, this bill established that hemp and hemp-based products with under 0.3% THC were characterized independently from marijuana cannabis.

In 2018, the Farm Bill passed modifications that governmentally sanctioned the development, creation, utilization, and offer of hemp-based products over each of the 50 states. This implies all hemp items with 0.3% or less THC are governmentally legitimate. Nonetheless, the 2018 Farm Bill didn’t sanction CBD products that are derived from cannabis.

Remember that while hemp-based CBD products that contain under 0.3% THC are governmentally lawful, your state may have various laws that restrict you from buying CBD products. You ought to carefully research before buying CBD, to guarantee that you are observing the laws set out by your state.

What Can I Use CBD For?

When asking this question, remember that specialists are endeavoring to discover new ways that CBD can be helpful. Be that as it may, the examination that has been done as such proposes that CBD has many mending benefits, that can calm an assortment of sicknesses.

A few specialists accept that it can help with:

Tension – Researchers accept that it might change the way that your mind’s receptors react to serotonin, a chemical known to be associated with emotional wellness. There is a potential that CBD can lessen pressure, decline physiological impacts of nervousness, improve indications of PTSD, and induce sleep in cases of sleeping disorders.

Seizures – CBD has been accepted to be a potential treatment for epilepsy. Analysts are working diligently deciding if CBD can be a remedy for epileptic seizures. However, the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) recently endorsed the first cannabis-derived medication for youth epilepsy symptoms called Epidiolex.

Neuroprotective – Researchers are working diligently and concentrating on how receptors are positioned in the mind to find out how CBD can help with neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Parkinson’s Disease, and strokes.

Relief from discomfort – Studies have indicated that CBD is a powerful ingredient to help with pain management like Arthritis, Chronic Pain, MS torment, and muscle torment.

Anti-Acne – Many accept that CBD can drastically improve the immune system, which thus can assist with improving by and large aggravation in your body. In this way, scientists believe that CBD can be a successful tool to help treat skin inflammation, among other skin concerns, for example, Psoriasis and Eczema.

As referenced above, scientists are continuing to research and determine the best use for CBD, however, the potential benefits are plentiful!

Will I Experience a “High”?

No, it is very important to understand the difference between CBD and THC, though they are closely related. Both THC (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (Cannabidiol) are compounds found in the cannabis plant. The cannabis plant has over 80 biologically active compounds!

While often mistaken for one another, THC and CBD are very different. First, the two compounds act on different receptors in the brain and your body. THC is commonly associated with marijuana and will enable you to experience a “high.” Whereas CBD is non-psychoactive and will not enable you to feel “high” with use.

For years, CBD has had to fight the misperception of its healing nature. As research increases, people are becoming more and more intrigued by all that it can offer. The health and science communities have continued to partner in the journey of finding the best ways to use CBD and encouraging users to look to CBD as a safe and natural medicinal alternative.

With an increase in regulation standards in the United States, CBD has only gained more popularity and acceptance. By choosing to implement CBD into your routine, you can read the benefits of this powerful plant that has been used for medicinal purposes for thousands of years!

A88CBD™

Back in 2018, The Alkaline Water Company became publicly traded $WTER. This achievement came as a result of a disciplined growth strategy set by the Company which increased brand awareness and opportunities more than ever before. In 2019, The Alkaline Water Company announced its intention to launch into the CBD market space with the creation of its child company, A88CBD™.

They got to work finding the best CBD source and ultimately decided to partner with Centuria Foods, which provides high-quality hemp-derived CBD for their products. Centuria Foods is a global leader in phytocannabinoid-rich hemp-derived CBD ingredients for use in nutritional, pharmaceutical, and wellness products. Additionally, all of their CBD is sourced from hemp that is lawfully grown and processed within the United States.

Premium Products For You

A88CBD™ has an extensive line of topical and ingestible CBD products.

Choose from topicals such as:

A88CBD™ Hydrating Body Lotion

A88CBD™ Hand + Foot Cream

A88CBD™ Lip Balm

A88CBD™ Essential Oil

A88CBD™ Bath Salts

A88CBD™ Muscle Salve

As well as ingestible:

A88CBD™ Tinctures

A88CBD™ Capsules

A88CBD™ Gummies

A88CBD™ products are created with premium, top-tier ingredients. You’ll find that natural ingredients such as shea butter, coconut oil, and menthol are used to help soothe, refresh, and revitalize your body so that you can feel your best! Also, A88CBD™ products are Vegan, Gluten-Free, and Cruelty-Free so that you can feel good about what you are using. Take comfort knowing that A88CBD™ never uses artificial fragrance; instead, they use natural Lavender oil and Copaiba oil to provide a beautiful natural aroma, as well as provide additional benefits to your products. It is easier than ever to add high-quality CBD products into your wellness routine, learn more at a88cbd.com!

Shop CBD