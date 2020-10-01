Adam Ferrari, CEO of Ferrari Energy, Shares 5 Things Smart Entrepreneurs Can Do to Keep Themselves From Feeling Overwhelmed

Owning a business is an amazing feat and something that many people aspire to do. The ability to market your idea exactly how you want it is the epitome of the American Dream. It can also become quite stressful, especially in the beginning and during times of economic hardship.

In this article, Adam Ferrari, CEO of Ferrari Energy, details five things entrepreneurs can do to prevent feeling overwhelmed by the responsibility of their role.

1. Learn From The Past

Mistakes are inevitable. While it is important to not dwell on them, learning from past missteps is a great way to prevent them from happening again in the future. Many entrepreneurs audit themselves by utilizing records of spending, collected data, and other business information. Doing this is not only a great way to monitor progress, but it will also safeguard the business from similar mistakes, preventing undue stress in the future.

2. Automate What You Can

Owning a business comes with a laundry list of tasks, big and small. Even minuscule tasks can significantly hinder progress if they are forgotten or delayed. Luckily there are many services out there that will help with automating specific processes. This means that the service will do the work for you and get things out on scheduled dates, making your job a lot easier. For example, services like Mailchimp are great assets to add to your business and can save you a ton of time.

3. Take Time for Yourself

Every entrepreneur needs to put a lot of time into their business. When you have so much invested, you may find it hard to take time away from work. While the work is undoubtedly important, taking time to yourself is essential and may improve overall productivity in the long run. Schedule regular time for yourself when possible to help preserve your mental health and prevent burnout. You deserve it, and your mind and body need it.

4. Break Down Big Jobs

Having a massive mound of work to do can be stressful. Because of this, it’s crucial to break down large projects into smaller, more digestible subtasks. This not only makes it easier to track completed work, but it will also make the workload seem much more doable. Create a checklist or utilize an online project management tool such as Asana or Moday.com to ensure each element of a project gets completed on time.

5. Strategize

Having a plan typically makes things a lot easier. Effective strategizing will not only enable entrepreneurs to make better, more informed decisions, but it will also help to determine the pace of a project and set expectations about deadlines and quality of work.

Starting a business is incredibly stressful, but there are things you can do to safeguard your mental health and still get the job done.

About Adam Ferrari

Adam Ferrari originally trained to become a chemical engineer, eventually completing his degree Magna Cum Laude. After gaining experience in both energy and finance, he decided to launch Ferrari Energy from the ground up. Ferrari was intent on helping educate mineral owners on how to manage their assets. With close ties to the community, Adam made it a priority to support various organizations, including Denver Rescue Mission and Next Steps of Chicago.