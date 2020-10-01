4 Top Reasons for a Pedestrian Accident: Every Driver Should Know

Every hour or so, one pedestrian is killed on American roads. Annually, over 130,000 pedestrians sustain injuries that require treatment.

When you consider that pedestrians are way more likely to be killed in a road accident, it’s clear our roads are not safe for non-motorists. As a driver, this should worry you as much as, if not more, it should worry pedestrians.

Although some pedestrian accidents occur because the pedestrian was at fault, most are caused by negligent drivers.

In this article, we’re sharing the top causes of pedestrian accidents and what you can do to avoid them.

1. Distracted Driving

It’s official. We live in a world full of distractions.

These days, we have the biggest source of distractions right in our hands. Every couple of minutes, you’re tapping on your phone, responding to notifications, or even doing nothing at all.

Distractions have their consequences in the workplace and at home, but on the road, the consequences are deadly. Distracted driving is a leading cause of pedestrian accidents.

You’re driving in your neighborhood and you also want to send a text message or see what’s on your social media feed. In that moment of distraction, you don’t see you’re approaching a zebra crossing. Bang! You hit a pedestrian.

When you’re driving, drive. Nothing else. Otherwise, we will only see more news of accidents caused by distracted drivers.

2. Speeding

There’s nothing wrong with wanting to make use of your car’s horsepower. After all, it doesn’t pack 300HP for nothing.

However, speed limits exist to prevent people like you from overspeeding on public roads. If you’re on a private road, treat yourself.

Even with speed limits in place, some drivers still overspeed, increasing their risk of getting into a road accident. It’s not uncommon for pedestrians and cyclists to be caught up in accidents caused by overspeeding.

It’s simple, really. Observe speed limits. Don’t go hard on the gas like you’re in a racing competition.

3. Failing to Observe Traffic Signs

You’ve certainly seen that weird driver who fails to stop at a red sign. Or that one who makes a turn without indicating. Or the one who fails to yield even when they don’t have right of way.

Maybe you’re that driver.

Failing to observe road signs is a common cause of pedestrian accidents. Because a pedestrian expects you to stop at a zebra crossing, for instance, they’ll go on to cross the road. And if you don’t yield, you could run over them.

4. Backing Up

Yeah, backing up: one of the most-disliked driving maneuvers, especially among new drivers.

Backing up is challenging because you’re reversing and you don’t have a clear view of what’s behind you. If you’re not super careful and there’s someone walking just behind, you could hit and run over them.

Although new automotive technology makes backing up much safer, it still isn’t available in most vehicles. For now, all you can do is be ultra-careful when backing up. Be aware of your surroundings before stepping on the gas.

Pedestrian Accidents Are Avoidable

The god news about pedestrian accidents is they’re avoidable. As a driver, you have the power to avoid hitting pedestrians. Just drive safely, follow all traffic rules, and ensure your car is in good condition.

Keep reading our blog for more motoring tips and advice.