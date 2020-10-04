4 Tips on Building Mobile SEO Strategies for Law Firms

Did you know that there are over 1.3 million lawyers in the USA?

Legal representation and litigation matters are some of the most crowded sectors in the business world. If you are a legal professional, how can you get your business out in front of the crowd?

If that is your goal, you may benefit from SEO strategies. What is SEO? and what mobile SEO strategies area available?

Why not take a look at our in-depth article to find out.

1. Optimize Images

SEO involves manipulating parts of your website so that it is relevant to readers and scores highly when evaluated by search engines.

One great and simple way to improve your site’s SEO is to optimize the images on it. This is especially important when considering mobile users. You need your images to reseize, load quickly, and compliment the page they are found on regardless of the device the user is using.

If you are looking for a great example of a law firm that optimizes their site for SEO, check out this page.

2. Optimize for Mobile

Speaking of mobile devices it is not only the images that should be optimized. Your text and page layout should adjust to the devices that the user uses.

Your page layout should allow the reader to scan the page to see if it will quickly answer their question. The days of long pages with blocks of small text are long gone. Remember that if it is difficult for the reader to quickly get what they want, it will probably score a low SEO rating.

3. Google My Business Listing

Google My Business accounts are free and not difficult to set up. Simply navigate to the site and fill out as many fields as possible with relevant information about your law firm.

After you have done this, Google will recognize that you are offering a genuine legal service and prioritize you when users search for this.

4. Engage Social Networks

You may have an established organization with a list of clientele, however, if you do not have a social media presence, you may not be able to grow your reputation much further.

Business-related social networks such as LinkedIn, provide visibility to both professionals and potential customers. You can use this to launch marketing strategies or simply to inform your current clients about developments within the business.

All the Mobile SEO Strategies You Need to Know and More

If you are looking to draw attention to your law firm and get your brand the attention that it deserves, then SEO is the way to go. Now with new mobile SEO strategies under development, it is easier than ever to increase traffic to your site.

If you want to learn more about new effective ways to improve your marketing and sales, then we can help you. Why not take a look at our other blog articles for more information.