3 Ways to Increase Agent Efficiency in the Call Center

Running a call center, much like any team, requires those in management positions to consistently find ways to improve their department’s efficiency and, in turn, the customer service experience.

Regardless of how many years of experience an employee may have, how much time they spend at their desk, or how many phone calls they make in a day, performance can always be improved, and these changes can impact how newer members of the team perform as well. If you are looking to get more out of your individual agents and enhance the customer experience, here are three ways to increase agent efficiency in the call center.

Improving Efficiency in Your Call Center

1. Find a Software That Can Meet Your Expectations and Help You Reach Your Goals

If you’re working with a software that barely covers your needs, doesn’t provide you with valuable performance insights for overall and individual productivity, and makes it hard for you to handle your customer’s needs efficiently, it is time to switch over to a better product.

Your call center can only perform as well as the software and hardware that it is using to get the job done. Look for a more efficient product like Microsoft Dynamics 365, a Microsoft call center software that comes with features such as an omnichannel agent desktop, real-time quality monitoring, Microsoft Azure, and administration and supervisor tool (along with inbound and outbound call center features, of course). When you have a high-performance software that is tailored to your needs, you will be better suited to achieve success with your agents.

2. Nurture Your Relationships and Provide Incentives to Employees

Your workers, while individual agents that are all focused on achieving a common goal in your business, are still people with their own emotions and beliefs. When you take time to nurture those relationships, figure out what motivates your employees as individuals, and help them find that motivation when they are at their desks, you are going to see your overall productivity rise.

However, motivation only goes so far on its own. One great way to boost their drive is by providing them with incentives that reward them for meeting goals or demonstrating excellent performance in the workplace. The more your employees feel appreciated and understood, the better they will perform.

3. Make Your Work Space a Dream for Your Agents

Office spaces are no longer bleak spaces devoid of natural light and good design. Plenty of major companies have revolutionized the way we think, which has made it so that employees feel excited to come to work and do their job.

If you know that your office design could use some improvement, reach out to office interior designers who can help you come up with a better floor plan and find ways to transform your existing areas, such as adding more exciting office furniture or turning spaces into gyms or dining areas.

This new environment will act as a new and exciting reason for your employees to come to work and will motivate them to keep working hard in order to stay with the company. As we’ve seen in the trend above, happy employees work far more efficiently than employees who are not motivated by anything.

Whether you are trying to maintain your current productivity levels, improve levels that have fallen, or reach a new type of efficiency that you have yet to experience in your call center, there are plenty of ways to get your call agents excited and motivated. Start with the three tips above to improve your agents’ efficiency and reach the goals that you have set for your business.