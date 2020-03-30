How to Protect Your Digital Footprint and Stay Safe Online

Unfortunately, cybercrime is continuously rising and people are dealing with all kinds of information leaks that can affect our lives in various ways. Since the digitalization is unlike we’ve seen ever before, there are still no specified measurements and precautions to protect ourselves from online threats.

That is why it is essential to build your digital character in a way that you will protect your digital footprint. Nowadays, it is straightforward to get someone’s information just because it is out there in the digital world.

There are a lot of potential threats online that we need to protect ourselves from, and in this article, we will go through some of the best ways to protect your digital footprint.

1. Secure your social media accounts

One of the best ways for hackers to steal your private information is through social media. Social media will sometimes force you to add specific information about yourself just to improve their targeting options. This means that you will be venerable to cyberattacks if you don’t protect your social media data. There are a few things you can do just to feel more secure online:

Make a list of all your social media profiles and remove the ones you don’t use them.

Apply a hard password policy on each account and use a password manager to remember them.

Add two-factor authentication for an extra layer of security on the social media accounts that you have more information.

2. Lower down on data sharing

Yes, this is one of the biggest mistakes we do every day. We share all kinds of things about our personal lives and then we blame others for stealing the information or using it to their advantage. Let’s get one thing straight, there is nothing wrong with sharing what you want, but if you’re going to protect yourself from all cyberattacks, it is better if you leave no online trail. Remember, something we share online can be there forever and cannot be undone. So before we go and improve our security is essential that we increase our cautiousness about what we share online.

3. Avoid using public computers

All your defenses are down if you use a public computer or public Wi-Fi. Think of it as a public bathroom, and you never know who was there before you. There might be a trap to capture your data when you browse online. So be aware!

4. Encrypt your data

It is important that you use encryption on your devices. This will make your data stored on your computer unreadable to anyone who does not have the right authorization. There are many software options that can help you with this, such as Encryption on Windows 10 and File Vault on Mac OS. This will make your data unusable for hackers.

5. Keep everything up to date

Outdated software is something that hackers prefer just because they might know a backdoor to enter and steal your private information. That is why software developers are continually working for improving security and it is crucial that you update to the latest version as soon as it is available. Companies are also fixing bugs that could give hackers access to your information.

6. Don’t get scammed

Scammers are everywhere. This means that you need to identify a reliable source. Emails are one of the most common ways people get scammed. That is why you need to establish better awareness and don’t trust anyone you don’t know online. Double-check is important since you are dealing with “online strangers” that might target yours as their next cyber victim.

These are some of the ways you can protect your digital footprint. Usually, people start to improve their online security after they’ve experienced an attack, which in most cases, is already too late. It’s like betting on the Kentucky Derby horse race: you cannot change your bet when the race starts. It is a severe thing that might change your life forever, so being extra cautious is crucial for maintaining your private information safe.