Your Ultimate Guide to Car Accident Victim Rights

Approximately 20-50 million people suffer a non-fatal injury each year in an auto accident. For many of these people, the injuries are minor, and they’re back to normal within a few days. For others, though, the injuries are more severe and require treatment.

If you’ve been injured in an auto accident, you need to know your rights. This will ensure you receive the compensation you deserve for your injuries.

Follow this guide so you can protect your car accident victim rights.

Gather the Evidence

Start by getting all of the correct information from each of the involved parties. If you report the accident to the police, they can help you with this. They will get this information as a part of creating their report.

You can then request a copy of this report. You should also get the contact information of any witnesses. These people will be an unbiased voice that can confirm your version of events.

Take pictures of everything. This will support your claim later and preserve the evidence of the current conditions and any damage.

Talk With the Professionals

After the accident, you’ll want to seek the advice of professionals. This includes arranging for a consultation with an attorney and an auto accident doctor. These professionals deal with auto accidents and associated injuries regularly.

They will be able to guide you through possible recoveries and the best steps to take. You also don’t want to wait on doing this. The sooner you speak with an attorney, the better they can represent you.

Some states also put a time limit on seeking medical attention. If you fail to seek medical treatment before the time limit, then you’re barred from recovery.

Be Careful How You Communicate

One of the biggest mistakes accident victims make is speaking too openly about the accident. Be an advocate for your own rights by keeping your lips sealed. After the accident occurs, how you act and what you say can directly affect your ability to recover for your injuries.

When someone wants to speak with you about the events, stick with the facts. Don’t speculate and don’t accept any responsibility. Something as simple as a polite apology can be construed as you accepting fault so that an insurance company can avoid paying your claim.

Understand Whose Liable

When driving your own car on your personal time, you know that the at-fault party and their insurance company are who you’ll turn to for liability. But what if you’re on the clock and are driving a company vehicle?

Job-related injuries are slightly more complicated. As an innocent victim, you have a right to make a claim with both the at-fault party’s insurance and your employer’s workman’s compensation insurance.

Advocate for Your Car Accident Victim Rights

When it comes to protecting car accident victim rights, the best advocate is yourself. By understanding what you should and shouldn’t do to support your claim, you can better prepare to fight for your rights.

