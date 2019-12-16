Which Are The Most Secure Internet Providers

Internet connection is a basic commodity of the modern era just like food, clothing, shelter or any other requirement of our daily life. Students rely on a high-speed internet connection to perform their research or complete their assignments. Employees need it to collaborate and communicate with each other. With the rising usage of the internet in every sector of life as one of the leading platforms for social, educational, marketing and business purposes, the need for a secure and reliable internet connection becomes more crucial than ever. Thus a secure internet connection is necessary to ensure maximum protection of our personal data and for us to enjoy a safer connectivity experience.

Nowadays, internet technologies are equipped with better and more improved security solutions for a guarded web access. There are a wide range of secure internet plans available in the market that provide top-shelf security to the consumers. When choosing your internet service provider, it is important to ascertain that they are offering anti-spam and anti-virus protection. It is also important to check for your Wi-Fi security to avoid any breaches. Some of the providers, who offer a more secure and anti-malware protected network, are mentioned below.

Smaller Yet Secure Providers

It is not a bad idea to check out the comparatively smaller internet service providers available in your area. The reason is that they might be more cautious about your security-related concerns regarding the connection. It is always good to research well and look out for the customer reviews of the companies that you have shortlisted, and choose the one with the most positive feedback regrading security and reliability.

When it comes to the top ISPs leading the market, we present you the safest internet providers:

Spectrum

Spectrum is one of the most reliable and secure internet providers offering high-quality services to consumers. It invests billions of dollars trying to develop a more shielded connectivity in terms of infrastructure, security and customer care services. Spectrum internet plans come pre-equipped with a FREE security suite feature. It is basically a security package for Spectrum users to protect their laptops and computers, and it comes with no additional cost.

Spectrum Security Suite

The security suite protects you against malicious software along with viruses, trojans, rootkits and spyware. Your software is updated automatically, and it removes any infections from your devices. It also offers spyware detection and removal feature that further protects your computer. The firewall feature ensures maximum protection of your private data. You can also set limits and control web surfing activities by using the parental control option of the security suite.

Verizon Fios

Verizon Fios is among the best internet providers offering incredibly high speeds and a more secure internet connection. Fios is also cheaper and offers a Security Suite which allows you to protect your computers from any threats including viruses, spyware or hackers.

Verizon Security Suite Tools

Verizon security suite includes the following amazing security tools:

McAfee Active Protection

It confers a complete protection against any malware to your devices. It can help you detect a new threat and block it in a jiffy.

AntiVirus

Antivirus takes care of your files and other personal data by protecting them against any viruses or worms. Its antivirus engine comes alongwith anti spyware protection.

Firewall

Firewall minimizes the risk of any external threats, and the firewall tools help to monitor the connection of your internet enabled programs across the web. It also offers you Wi-Fi security and ensures maximum protection of your network.

Parental Controls

The parental controls allow you to control any inappropriate content by setting filters, and even manage the time schedule for monitoring the time your child spends on internet surfing.

Spam Protection

Spam protection helps in keeping any offensive and harmful spam messages out of your inbox.

Conclusion

It is extremely important to look out for a secure internet connection to protect yourself from any potential threats including spyware, viruses, worms, etc. The aforementioned top internet providers have the most effective security solutions for you to enjoy a more carefree and safer internet connectivity.