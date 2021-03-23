Uses and Benefits of CBD Topicals

In the past, cannabis was mainly known as a recreational drug, but in modern times, it’s regarded as one of the most versatile and beneficial plants on the planet, used in the production of all kinds of helpful products from hemp clothing and accessories to medicinal CBD oils and more.

This has led to a major shift in how we perceive and think about cannabis on the whole, with taboos being broken and attitudes altering entirely as more and more people across the globe start to make use of cannabis oils and other products, experiencing the benefits for themselves.

The CBD market, in particular, has surged in recent times, with more and more CBD products hitting store shelves and being welcomed into customers’ homes. CBD topicals are a clear example of this, but what exactly are CBD creams and gels and how are they used? This guide will cover all you need to know.

What Are CBD Topicals?

The term ‘CBD topicals’ is used to cover all of the different creams, gels, lotions, and other products which can be applied straight to the skin and are made with cannabidiol (CBD) as a core ingredient. These products can also contain many additional ingredients, like essential oils for pleasing aromas and other skin-friendly extras, but stand out due to the presence of CBD.

CBD, for those who are unaware, is a naturally occurring chemical compound found in cannabis Sativa plants. It’s an example of a cannabinoid, like THC, but it has the unique benefit of not producing a ‘high’ sensation when used, so it’s considered much safer and more gentle than THC, while still being able to offer an array of benefits, helping with pain, inflammation, stress, and so on.

How Can CBD Topicals Be Used?

One of the interesting things about the ever-expanding CBD market is that it gives us lots of different ways to use CBD and enjoy its advantages in our lives. CBD oils, for example, can be consumed orally and dropped directly under the tongue, while CBD edibles can be eaten and CBD bath bombs can be used as part of our daily cleaning rituals.

CBD topicals offer a different approach, letting the user essentially massage CBD-infused creams and lotions straight into the skin. You can use them in the morning, at night, or at any other time of day, either in association with other skincare products or simply on their own, and they’re very versatile products in general.

It is believed that CBD is able to interact with different receptors in the skin and throughout the body in order to trigger certain positive effects, interacting with a cell-signaling system known as the endocannabinoid system or ECS. The ECS helps out with countless bodily processes and sensations, and studies seem to show that CBD can influence the ECS in desirable ways.

Benefits of CBD Topicals

There are many different benefits associated with CBD topicals and a lot of potential reasons why you might like to use these kinds of products. Here are just a few advantages:

Pain Relief – CBD is well-known for its pain-relieving properties, able to reduce the sensations of aches and pains throughout the body, and topical CBD products can offer these same benefits too. A 2016 study on mice, for instance, showed that topical CBD could assist with pain management for conditions like arthritis.

Alleviating Inflammation – Inflammation is another issue that CBD products like CBD creams and gels may be able to assist with. By interacting with the ECS, CBD creams are able to help soothe inflammation throughout the body, so you can apply them directly to areas that are inflamed and in pain to help you feel better.

Treating Skin Problems – Many people suffer from skin conditions of all kinds, including acne, eczema, and psoriasis. The American Academy of Dermatology has recommended using CBD topicals as a complementary treatment option for these conditions, in association with other products, and reports show that CBD creams can help to reduce the signs and symptoms of these kinds of conditions.

Final Word

It’s clear to see that CBD topicals are able to offer some quite remarkable benefits for the skin itself and the body as a whole, so it’s no surprise that experts like dermatologists are recommending these products to their patients and the general public at large. If you struggle with aches, pains, inflammation, or skin issues, CBD topicals may be the solution you’ve been looking for.