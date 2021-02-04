Type 1 Vs Type 2 Diabetes – Not The Same

Most people in the United States have heard something about diabetes. They know a little about diabetes and understand how it impacts the human body. However, most people do not fully understand this complication. They do not know understand how both types of diabetes work or how to tackle the problem. What is Type 1 diabetes? How does it compare to Type 2 diabetes? Can you treat both using the same medications? Ultimately, you’ll need to take your time and learn about your condition before trying to fix the problem. Within this guide, you’ll learn more about Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

What Is Type 1 Diabetes?

First and foremost, you should take the time to learn more about Type 1 diabetes. What is it? Type 1 diabetes is a chronic condition caused by the pancreas being unable to produce enough insulin. Instead, the patient’s pancreas produces little or no insulin at all. This condition can be life-threatening if it is not treated and taken seriously. It is pertinent to work with a medical professional to discover an effective treatment plan. Type 1 diabetes is common with more than 200,000 cases in the United States each year.

In severe cases, patients may need to visit an emergency room to remedy this problem.

Symptoms Of Type 1 Diabetes

What happens when you develop type 1 diabetes? What symptoms are linked to this condition? Well, type 1 diabetics will experience numerous symptoms, including increased thirst, extreme hunger, unexpected weight loss, more frequent urination, fatigue, and weakness. You may also experience blurred vision or erratic mood changes.

If you’re experiencing these symptoms, you may have type 1 diabetes. Be sure to meet with your doctor so you can find out.

What Is Type 2 Diabetes?

Type 2 diabetes is more common than type 1 diabetes. It is estimated that there are more than 3 million new cases of type 2 diabetes in the United States each year. Type 2 diabetes is caused by the body being unable to produce enough insulin. As a result, the patient experiences high blood sugar. If you have a parent or grandparent who has experienced type 2 diabetes, you’ll likely have it too. Family history can lead to an increased risk. In severe cases, type 2 diabetes can be life-threatening and it’ll require a visit to the emergency room.

Type 2 Diabetes Symptoms

The symptoms of type 2 diabetes are similar to those of type 1 diabetes. For instance, the patient is going to experience more frequent urination, increased thirst, tiredness, and blurred vision. You may also lose weight rapidly. Type 2 diabetes may cause the patient to experience an itching sensation around their genitals. Their cuts or wound may take longer to heal as well. It is pertinent to find a way to combat this condition. If you don’t, it could become life-threatening.

No Cures

With many conditions, you’ll be able to fix the problem permanently. Unfortunately, diabetes is a unique condition. Whether you’re dealing with type 1 or type 1 diabetes, you won’t be able to permanently cure it. You can prevent the symptoms, but there is no cure for diabetes. With that being said, you’ll need to work with your doctor to assemble a plan that works well for you. Then, you’ll need to stick with that plan rigorously to ensure that your symptoms remain under control at all times.

Failing to take your medication can be dangerous. Don’t let that happen.

How Are They Diagnosed?

To find out if you’re dealing with type 1 or type 2 diabetes, you’ll need to get tested. The type of testing required will depend on the type of diabetes you have. For type 1 diabetes, there are several ways to diagnose the condition. For instance, your doctor will likely use one of many tests. They can use a Glycated hemoglobin test, fasting blood sugar, or a random blood sugar test. These tests can also be used to detect type 2 diabetes. However, most tests can help identify this problem.

Besides the aforementioned tests, doctors can also use an oral glucose tolerance test, postprandial blood sugar test, and urine test to diagnose type 2 diabetes. It is wise to meet with your doctor so you can determine which type you’re dealing with.

Type 1 And Type 2 Diabetes Diet

The Type I and Type II diabetic management diet consist of fat, protein, and carbohydrates. The diet’s main goal is to avoid diabetes complications, such as hypertension (high blood pressure), poor vision, nerve and renal (kidney) damage, stroke, infection, and heart attack.

Unfortunately, there are no guarantees that you will not develop one or more of these aforementioned complications. However, a healthy diet with the maximum nutrients will go a long way in keeping these conditions at bay.

Not only are the ingredients important but also the food preparation method. To achieve maximum results from your diabetic diet, it is recommended to stay away from deep-frying and charcoal barbecuing. Steaming, baking, and slow-cooking are always the diabetic’s healthiest cooking options.

Type 1 Diabetes Treatments

When you’re diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, you’ll find that there are numerous reliable diabetes drugs. Medication and nutrition will play an important role in remedying this problem. With type 1 diabetes, you will likely need to undergo insulin replacement therapy. If this is what your doctor recommends, you will be given insulin via injection or an insulin pump. Insulin helps regulate blood glucose so it can help stabilize your health.

You’ll need to work with your doctor to find out which insulin works best for you. Type 1 diabetes can choose from a handful of insulin medications, including Insulin lispro, Novolog, Humalog, and Lantus. You may need to use several insulin medications to keep your type 1 diabetes under control throughout the day and night.

Type 2 Diabetes Treatments

Once again, type 2 diabetes can be treated with medication and nutrition. Improving your health is one of the best ways to combat this problem. In terms of medications, you’ll find that your options are plentiful. For instance, you can try using Biguanide or Metformin. It can help improve the body tissues’ sensitivity to insulin. You’ll also want to talk to your doctor about Sulphonylureas since they can help your body produce more insulin. Other medications that can help include alpha-glucosidase inhibitors, DPP-4 inhibitors, SGLT2 inhibitors, and Thiazolidinediones.