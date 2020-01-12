The Ultimate TV, Internet & Phone Services You Can Find in 2020

Telecommunications play an elemental role in sustaining the modern lifestyle these days. No home is complete without these facilities optimizing daily activities, streamlining information access, and leading towards an enhanced, connected future. For instance, a high-speed internet connection enables you to read ‘around the world’ and get greater control over your smart devices, in addition to other things. A sturdy TV subscription opens the gateway to an entertainment-rich experience, whether broadcasted, streamed online or ordered on demand. And, a stable phone line carries your calls even through the darkest of storms to local or international waters. These three powerful services acquired a la carte or in the form of bundles, come together to upgrade your home life and take your engagements to the next level. So, if you’re wondering about the finest TV, phone and internet options available to your locality, then stick with this post and satisfy your curiosity.

Your Finest TV Options

There are several television service providers operating throughout the States, offering the trendiest channel selections, the smartest TV apps, and more entertainment choices than ever before. Given this rate of saturation in the market, it becomes difficult for any consumer to pick the perfect TV provider for their home. Whether it’s satellite, cable, fiber, or live TV, the following are some of the best providers you can find in the television service domain.

DIRECTV – Consists of more than 330 channels including premium subscription to HBO®, CINEMAX®, SHOWTIME®, STARZ® and EPIX® (free for the first three months), thousands of On Demand titles, the DIRECTV app, NFL Sunday Ticket and the advanced Genie HD DVR with 200 hours of storage. It is a satellite TV service.

Xfinity TV – Consists of more than 260 channels including your top favorites such as NBC, FOX, ABS, etc. with X1 integration, Live & On-Demand title library, 4K Ultra HD picture quality, Voice Remote, personalized streaming capability with Xfinity Flex, TV everywhere facility with Xfinity Stream app and about 100 hours of HD storage with X1 DVR. It is a digital cable TV service.

Frontier FiOS TV – Consists of more than 400 channels including CNN®, Discovery® Channel, ESPN®, Disney® Channel and even premium varieties, access to FrontierTV app, Netflix integration in the package, more than 150,000 On Demand selections and 100% HD picture quality, which is expected of a fiber-based TV service.

Your Prime Internet Options

Having a standard network connectivity is nothing short of a necessity these days. And, with the growing demand for ‘high-speed’ web access, multiple internet technologies have appeared on the horizon. Around 90% of all US population is covered by internet providers, which speaks a lot about the widespread access to web connectivity. So, if you’re wondering about the best ISPs to look out for in 2020, the following options will suffice. For more information, you can check out their official sites or find comparisons on provider-analyzing platforms.

Cox Internet – They provide the best Cox internet prices with download speeds ranging from 10 Mbps to a jaw-dropping 1000 Mbps (available in selected areas), no contract commitments, no data overage charges, no speed throttles, free modem, fast in-home Wi-Fi and free antivirus protection, etc.

Viasat Internet – Offers satellite-supported download speeds ranging from 12 Mbps to 100 Mbps which is a commendable high-tier for an SAT provider, a Viasat Wi-Fi modem for a pinch of a price, a two-year contract, and no hard data caps.

Verizon FiOS – Offers fiber-backed download speeds ranging from 100 Mbps to 940 Mbps which are extremely fast and extremely consistent unlike its competitors though with limited availability, TechSure support, and a two-year price guarantee.

Your Top Phone Options

An ideal phone carrier not only saves you during the billing hours but also offers excellent coverage and performance, in addition to user-friendly customer service and hard-to-resist extras. Following are our top selections of cell phone/home phone carriers in the US:

AT&T – Delivers pocket-friendly wireless cell phone service to about 88.9% of the US, unlimited talk & text, 4G LTE network access, unlimited data (subject to slow speeds after 22 GB) and 20+ calling features on its home phone plan.

Verizon – Delivers high-quality wireless mobile service to about 98% of the US, unlimited & shared data plans (subject to slow speeds upon network congestion), unlimited talk & text, flexible international calling rates and about 30+ features on the FiOS Digital Voice home phone plan.

Wrapping Up

Finding the right telecom service options for your home is harder than it looks, but after having gone through this post, at least you will have an idea of what’s out there and what you can expect to look for in your own locality.