The Top 3 Ways to Accessorize Your Bomber Jacket for a Casual Date

If there is one thing that you can guarantee when it comes to the world of fashion, it’s that the bomber jacket will simply never go out of style.

The bomber jacket has been a mainstay in fashion for decades and it is the perfect level of chic mixed with the perfect level of utility and just basic bad-boy or bad-girl aesthetic to make just about anyone look super cool.

But what is the best way to accessorize your bomber jacket? Whether it’s a family hand-me-down, something you picked up from a local thrift shop, or a high-end piece from Prada or Balmain, here are the top 3 ways that you can accessorize your bomber for a casual date or a night out on the town.

Keep it casual

If you are headed out on a casual date, think of a quick bite to eat or some drinks and dancing, then there is no reason why you need to dress up too much. In fact, a bomber jacket makes for a fantastic piece to wear over your favorite T-shirt with a pair of jeans or chinos if you’re a fella. Wearing a gold necklace with your black bomber jack will make you stand out in the crowd in all the right ways.

For the girls, putting a bomber jacket over a small T-shirt and a pair of jeans works just fine as well. In fact, it may end up helping you look like a totally cool girl ready to take on the world. Don’t forget to wear your favorite earrings and a matching bag to complete the look.

A little smart

If you are headed to a more upscale event, like a dinner out at a nice restaurant, a gallery opening, or some kind of show, you might want to dress up just a bit more. However, that does not mean that you can’t wear your bomber jacket.

Bomber jackets look great over a slim-fitting button-down short and some casual slacks. They also look fantastic with a pair of leather loafers, just make sure that the color of the loafers and the color of your jacket match up.

As for a girl’s outfit, feel free to wear your bomber jacket over a slim-fitting dress or a smart-looking blouse. This will let your date know that while you’re totally classy, you’re also not afraid to have quite a bit of fun as well.

A day out

Whether it’s a cool evening in spring, or a crisp day in the autumn or fall, you can mix and match your bomber jacket with basically any outfit. It serves as a fantastic accent piece that will help you stand out while not seeming overly audacious!

Conclusion

Well, there you have it! There are 3 of the best ways to accessorize your bomber jacket for an upcoming casual date. Now you can be sure that you’ll be one of the best-dressed people at whatever event you end up attending.