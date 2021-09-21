If there is one thing that you can guarantee when it comes to the world of fashion, it’s that the bomber jacket will simply never go out of style.

The Top 3 Ways to Accessorize Your Bomber Jacket for a Casual Date

The bomber jacket has been a mainstay in fashion for decades and it is the perfect level of chic mixed with the perfect level of utility and just basic bad-boy or bad-girl aesthetic to make just about anyone look super cool.

But what is the best way to accessorize your bomber jacket? Whether it’s a family hand-me-down, something you picked up from a local thrift shop, or a high-end piece from Prada or Balmain, here are the top 3 ways that you can accessorize your bomber for a casual date or a night out on the town.

Keep it casual

If you are headed out on a casual date, think of a quick bite to eat or some drinks and dancing, then there is no reason why you need to dress up too much. In fact, a bomber jacket makes for a fantastic piece to wear over your favorite T-shirt with a pair of jeans or chinos if you’re a fella. Wearing a gold necklace with your black bomber jack will make you stand out in the crowd in all the right ways.

For the girls, putting a bomber jacket over a small T-shirt and a pair of jeans works just fine as well. In fact, it may end up helping you look like a totally cool girl ready to take on the world. Don’t forget to wear your favorite earrings and a matching bag to complete the look.

A little smart

If you are headed to a more upscale event, like a dinner out at a nice restaurant, a gallery opening, or some kind of show, you might want to dress up just a bit more. However, that does not mean that you can’t wear your bomber jacket.

Bomber jackets look great over a slim-fitting button-down short and some casual slacks. They also look fantastic with a pair of leather loafers, just make sure that the color of the loafers and the color of your jacket match up.

As for a girl’s outfit, feel free to wear your bomber jacket over a slim-fitting dress or a smart-looking blouse. This will let your date know that while you’re totally classy, you’re also not afraid to have quite a bit of fun as well.

A day out

Whether it’s a cool evening in spring, or a crisp day in the autumn or fall, you can mix and match your bomber jacket with basically any outfit. It serves as a fantastic accent piece that will help you stand out while not seeming overly audacious!

Conclusion

Well, there you have it! There are 3 of the best ways to accessorize your bomber jacket for an upcoming casual date. Now you can be sure that you’ll be one of the best-dressed people at whatever event you end up attending.

 