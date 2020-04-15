The Link Between Diabetes and Depression: Everything You Need to Know

Once diagnosed, diabetics lives change instantly. You go from eating what you want and lazing around to planning your meals and managing your health with insulin. Diabetes can lead to kidney problems, loss of vision, and even loss of limbs if left unmanaged. This alone is a lot to deal with. Scientists are unclear about the direct link between diabetes and depression, but they suspect that depression in diabetics stems from mismanaging the disease and having symptoms like tiredness and low energy, the overwhelming feeling of having to manage your diabetes and change your lifestyle almost overnight, or the effect of diabetic neuropathy (blockages in the brain).

Types of Diabetes

There are two types of diabetes, type one and type two. Type one diabetics are typically diagnosed at birth and are insulin dependent. Type two diabetics are typically diagnosed later in life and are dependent on medication like metformin to manage the disease. For type one diabetics, lifestyle changes can be very overwhelming, especially to those who don’t like needles. Some diabetics have to take insulin three times a day to manage their blood glucose levels and the disposal of needles and the cost of insulin becomes a lifetime task. Type two diabetics have to take tablets up to two times daily and forgetting to take the tablets can result in blurred vision and other unpleasant symptoms.

Healthy Living

Diabetes has a dramatic effect on your body. If your blood sugar is too low or high, you can feel the changes in your health almost immediately. This can include tiredness, thirst, and even vision problems. Managing diabetes can be tough for some people because this could mean a lifestyle change. Regular exercise and healthy eating helps promote good diabetic health and should take precedence, but if you live a busy lifestyle this could be really hard to do. The good news is there are more healthy options available in on-the-go and fast-food restaurants.

Taking a short walk or just a stroll around the block after meals can reduce your blood sugar levels and help keep your blood sugar under control and also help with weight loss. Taking supplements that are designed to control your diabetes like Glucotype2 can help you reduce nerve pain, inflammation, and cholesterol levels. Before taking any supplements, check with your family doctor to ensure that the supplement is safe for you to use and won’t interfere with any of your current medications.

Mental Health

Mental health can affect anyone, especially those who have an addiction or substance abuse issue. Even teenagers who develop diabetes can be affected due to the fact that they’re no longer eating like everyone else or able to perform like other teenagers. It is important to get mental treatment from a reputable treatment center like the Polaris Residential Teen Depression Treatment Facility. No matter what age you’ve been diagnosed or even how long you’ve had diabetes, you can be affected by depression. If you or someone you know is depressed don’t wait, seek help from a professional immediately.

If you’re always feeling tired, it’ll take a toll on your body and mind. By managing your diabetes, you will have the energy to take control of your mental health condition and even encourage yourself to get out more. Although diabetes is linked to high cholesterol levels and high blood pressure, lifestyle changes and a dietary supplement geared toward blood glucose management can reduce the need for certain medications. Always check with your family doctor before taking any supplements or making major lifestyle changes. Depression affects millions of people, so if you’re experiencing feelings or symptoms of depression don’t hold back speak to a family therapist or look into mental health treatment programs today!