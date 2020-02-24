Taking Care of YOU: 5 Ways to Help You Kick-Off 2020

Has the buzz of the new year worn off its shiny polish now that you’ve realized that the whole Instagram quote “New year, new me” isn’t a completely accurate statement? Well, you’re not alone! After just one week, nearly 25 percent of people who set New Year’s resolutions have abandoned them —and 80 percent of people will abandon them altogether!

But giving up on your resolutions doesn’t mean giving up on fresh start to your year.

It’s Never Too Late to Start Fresh

January is behind us, and February is practically out the door. Somewhere on your desk or in your planner is a list of goals you made for yourself—your 2020 New Year’s resolutions. Maybe you didn’t even give them a second glance after you wrote them. Maybe you put in some solid effort for a few days before abandoning your new routine and settling comfortably back into your usual day.

There are a number of reasons why people don’t commit to their resolutions. If you’re one of those people, it’s probably not you, but the goals that you set. Instead of setting strict specific goals, setting smaller goals that you can change as you move through the year will help you stick to your new routine and feel better about reaching your smaller milestones.

The best part about setting goals is that you don’t have to start in January. Most people set New Year’s resolutions because the start of the year on a calendar feels like an easy reset button on their lives. Taking the time to set attainable goals, with celebratory milestones along the way, is perfectly fine.

Here are five easy ways you can kick-off 2020 with small changes that yield big results.

1. Set a skincare routine.

If you already have a skincare routine, that’s great—you’re already ahead of the game. Pat yourself on the back, you’ve got this. If your skincare routine involves grabbing whatever drugstore cleanser you have on hand and hoping for the best and almost never wearing sunscreen, it might be a good time to look into which products are right for your specific skin type and cover the three basic skincare tips: Cleansing, moisturizing, and toning.

The skincare market is flooded with products that all seem to do the same thing, and it can be hard to choose the right product for your needs and budget—especially when you can’t pronounce half of the ingredients on the label and you’re not entirely sure what you need. Looking at trends is a good place to start—who else should we look to but the experts?

One of the biggest skincare trends today is CBD products, like the Seratopical line from Sera Labs Health. CBD is great for overall health, and using it to heal and maintain skin as we age just makes sense. CBD can help regulate your skin’s oil production, providing balance.

2. Read a book (or two).

Reading has been proven to strengthen your memory, help you relax, and increase empathy—all while educating and entertaining you! Reading might not be for everyone, but everyone should read at least one book a month. If you’re a reader who needs a little guidance, there are reading challenges all over the internet, and handy trackings tools to help you keep your goals. No time to read? Audiobooks are a great way to consume literature while working, driving, cooking, etc.

Whichever method you choose, whatever your preferred genre, adding a little time to read into your daily routine will help you relax your mind and strengthen your concentration.

3. Try new things.

This one can be a little scary. Stepping out of your comfort zone can be a little… well, uncomfortable. Trying something new can seem scary, and we often make excuses and talk ourselves out of branching out. But trying new things doesn’t have to be scary. This one can be as small as trying a different kind of food, or as exhilarating as taking bodyboarding lessons. You don’t have to try new things for the likes, for the marketability of the thing—you should try new things because doing so teaches you a little bit about yourself and shifts your mindset into a place where you’re more willing to try new things in the future.

Setting a goal to try new things is something that you can set at your own pace. Maybe you want to try one big thing this year. Maybe you want to try one smaller thing each month. The thing with setting goals is that you set them for you, and meeting these goals is a reward for you alone.

4. Get more sleep.

Gone are the days when five-year-old insisted that you weren’t tired and were too old for a nap. Let’s face it—you’re tired. We all are. In a perfect world, this would be the part where we tell you to clear a spot in your calendar every day and take a little snooze at your desk. However, getting fired for sleeping on the job is not a great way to kick-off your 2020.

Instead, we want to emphasize the importance of a good night’s sleep. The Sleep Foundation offers some amazing tips and tricks to getting a restful and fulfilling night’s sleep, including practicing a relaxing bedtime ritual. Adding CBD oils or capsules, like SeraRelief Full Spectrum CBD from Sera Labs Health, to your routine is a healthy way to help your body naturally relax so you can get enough rest to carry you through whatever your hectic tomorrow has in store for you.

5. Watch what you eat.

Don’t leave, this isn’t that kind of resolution—we promise! No strict diets here! Going straight from your typical diet to something restrictive and extreme is hard to commit to, and can often lead to reverting to even more unhealthy habits in the long run. We recommend starting small: Taking your lunch to work most days of the week, cooking in at least three nights a week, and opting for healthy snacks.

As time goes on, you can cook more for yourself, and even take cooking classes to explore new foods (yay for trying new things!) and find recipes to duplicate your favorite meals out—saving you money and helping you learn something new at the same time.

Changing your eating habits doesn’t have to be about strict dieting and restriction. That works for some people, but diets are not one-size-fits-all. Finding a small change that works for you and building on it will help you be more conscious of what you put in your body—and how much money you’re spending on doing so.

So, what now?

Get out there and set your goals! 2020 can be the Year Of You. February can be the Month of You. It’s okay if you slip up—it’s the long-term result that matters the most. You can always try again tomorrow. Self-improvement has no expiration date.