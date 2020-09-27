Skills Required for a Nursing Career

It is no secret that every job requires different skills, and when it comes to healthcare, it is no exception! Medical professionals need a diverse skill set, as they have to be good with people, good at working with a team, good at working on their own, the list is endless.

Nursing is an extremely challenging role, but because of this, it can also be one of the most rewarding career paths, and this career path is set to see a significant increase over the next couple of years, with more jobs in the making!

However, what skills does someone need to possess to be a successful nurse? It may be clear that nurses will need the fundamental skills based around healthcare, but what about the additional skills that make the role it’s own? This article will take a look at what those who are interested in becoming nurses need in their skill toolkit!

Critical Thinking as a Nursing Skill

Critical thinking is paramount to daily life for those who want to make informed choices, and when it comes to healthcare professionals, informed choices happen on a very regular basis!

For those who think they have critical thinking mastered, why not have a look through some DNP programs or something within the medical field to put these skills to use? It could be the next best career move!

Decisions become significantly more serious when they are to be made within a healthcare position, as some could be the difference between someone getting better, or worse, or surgery being successful, or failing. This is why critical thinking is a skill that is paramount to being a great nurse. Depending on the role of the nurse, some decisions could affect entire communities, such as nurses that are involved in policy creation. Therefore, critical thinking is an extremely important skill that nurses and health professionals alike should possess and build upon for the safety of patients, and efficacy of the job role.

Be Compassionate

Compassion is a skill that many people have and can develop. Those who are drawn to the sick, injured, helpless or needy often have a good dose of compassion in them already, which may mean they are likely to be drawn to a healthcare job such as nursing.

Compassion often goes hand in hand with empathy, which is another skill that nurses and similar professionals use to understand the feelings of those who need help. Because of this, compassionate people often make excellent health care professionals, striving to make a hospital or medical center visit as painless and as comfortable as possible.

Ethics as a Nursing Skill

Ethics are extremely important in all areas of work, but when it comes to healthcare professionals, there is an extra emphasis on it. Because healthcare professionals work with the needy, vulnerable, and unwell, they are in a position of power that requires strict boundaries. A code of both professional and personal ethical conduct is extremely vital to a nursing role. It should be implemented at all times to ensure the safety and comfortability of a patient.

Learn How to Communicate Effectively

Communication is a very important skill in daily life. It is also not a skill that is as simple as it sounds. Communication is not just about speaking at all; it is about helping someone understand exactly the information that is being given and how, ideally, it should be received.

Communication is all about body language, eye contact, and tone too, not just words, and this is a non-negotiable skill for healthcare professionals such as nurses as they need to be able to communicate effectively to every patient about any matter. Often, nurses are also a bridging gap between friends and family, so it is important to be able to not only speak effectively but listen effectively too.

Pay Attention to Detail

The devil is in the detail they say, and when it comes to healthcare, the little things can be a difference between life or death. Nurses need to be able to pay attention to even the smallest of details to make sure anything such as treatment all goes to plan. Or, on the other hand, if something goes wrong, a nurse’s attention to detail could save a life. This skill needs to be second nature for a nurse.

Be Adaptable as a Nurse

Being adaptable comes with the territory when it comes to a career that can be completely unpredictable. Schedules changing, emergency appointments, extra shifts, and long hours are all part of it when it comes to healthcare, so being able to adapt is a must-have skill.