Scott Crockett, Everest Business Funding’s CEO, Reveals How to Embrace Diversity in the Workplace

One of the most beneficial and proactive moves a business can make in today’s business world is fostering diversity in the workplace. Developing a diverse company team is ethically sound and advantageous for an organization’s profitability, culture, and reputation. Creating a diverse workplace might seem straightforward if starting from the ground up, but it poses challenges for both startup and established companies. In this article, Scott Crockett, Everest Business Funding’s Founder and CEO, shares his strategies on setting up a work environment that encourages diversity.

With the strategic mindset of Scott Crockett, Everest Business Funding bloomed into a diverse organization during its development stages. Now, as CEO, Crockett makes sure the business continues to promote diversity in the workplace. Reflecting on personal experience, he shares four things companies can do to encourage and promote diversity from any part of a business, whether it be the factory floor, office cubical, boardroom, or corner office.

Embrace the Mindset of an Intrapreneur

Not an entrepreneur, but an intrapreneur. Intrapreneurship supports an innovative perspective and happily shatters cultural norms or internal processes. The mindset of an intrapreneur would develop a team filled with diverse members that contribute different ideas and perspectives towards a single goal. Any leader in a business who is starting a cultural revolution to support more diversity should practice thinking like an intrapreneur before guiding others towards a similar point of view.

Start with Management and Higher Staff

Managers and executives should set the example and tone for the workplace culture. By starting diversity awareness and educational training with management and executives, business leaders are establishing relationships between managers and employees up for success. The interaction between employees and managers is vital for a company’s workflow. Employee loyalty can be affected by a careless manager and can be the reason why one or more employees quit. Training from up-down can also contribute positively if mentor programs are established to develop diversity further.

Unite the Team through Strengths

Is it possible to enhance a product by promoting diversity? Indeed, it is. Similar to the mindset discussed previously of an intrapreneur, it is beneficial to bring together a team of individuals from different backgrounds and opinions to collaborate to improve a product. But business leaders should develop diverse teams strategically by evaluating employees’ strengths and assigning them to certain positions on a team that will complement their strengths. This strategy will allow for individuals to come together and flourish naturally through their talents while learning to work with one another for a highly proactive outcome.

Create Inclusive Policies

One major inclusive workplace policy that should be clearly communicated through the company is that discrimination is not tolerated. Other policies that foster a diverse workplace include offering days off on individual-specific religious holidays and offering daycare on company property. Hosting additional workshops that teach languages like English or Spanish can help improve communication skills inside and outside the company.

About Scott Crockett

Scott Crockett is the founder and CEO of Everest Business Funding. He is a seasoned professional with 20 years of experience in the finance industry. Mr. Crockett’s track record includes raising more than $250 million in capital and creating thousands of jobs. Scott has founded, built, and managed several finance companies in the consumer and commercial finance sectors.