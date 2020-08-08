Sciatic Endometriosis and Leg Pain: How to Treat Nerve Pain Naturally

The majority of women across the globe all have something in common; every month they can expect their menstrual cycle to disrupt their life. For many, getting their period can mean many things. Women spend over 60 dollars a month stocking up on feminine products, getting extra naps from fatigue, and eating a few extra servings of ice cream. However, this familiar and natural occurrence doesn’t always mean a weekend on the couch watching movies and snack-binging. Millions of those women will endure days or even weeks of horrible symptoms such as heavy blood flow, painful cramps, nausea, and migraines.

Chronic pain conditions and diseases such as endometriosis can wreak havoc on a woman’s body and range from mild discomfort to frequent ER trips. Traditional medicine that includes strong pharmaceuticals to alleviate pain can cause complications while treating more severe conditions such as sciatic endometriosis. Here are other options to try when searching for natural ways to relieve nerve and leg pain from sciatic endometriosis.

What is endometriosis?

During the menstrual cycle, the lining is shed and released every month. In the body of those suffering from endometriosis, this tissue has nowhere to go. Instead of leaving the human body it may back up and has nowhere to go. Though endometriosis doesn’t necessarily cause everyone pain, it can quietly attach or stick itself to organs like the gallbladder and create a web of lesions that grow to connect and bind together. There are a few theories of what causes endo, such as retrograde menstruation, immune issues, outside toxins, or just genetics. The spectrum of symptoms can be minor discomfort to migraines, vomiting, infertility, nerve pain, high blood pressure, and joint inflammation.

What is sciatic endometriosis?

Sciatic endometriosis is when the lining of the uterus or the endometrium grows around the sciatic nerve and causes pain due to pressure. Nerve pressure in the lower back can limit circulation to the lower extremities, neck, and arms. It can also affect the pelvis and hips.

There are natural ways to find relief

Chronic pain from sciatic endometriosis can affect daily activities at work and at home. Traditional treatments like opioids and muscle relaxers can help lessen pain and swelling. However, strong medication such as these can also produce other complications such as constipation (which can place more stress on the lower back), headaches, dry mouth, drowsiness, and hallucinations. Over time, your body becomes used to the current dosage and can cause a tolerance, which means you need a higher dosage to get the same effect. Plus, opioids are highly addictive.

Endometriosis sufferers may find they need different methods of pain relief. NSAIDs like ibuprofen or naproxen can alleviate pain, but can also irritate the stomach with continued use. You may want to try alternative ways to treat sciatic endometriosis and leg pain. This includes better posture from strength workouts, which can benefit your core muscles. Activities like yoga can help loosen knots around the hips where the nerves are pressed on. Compression gear that holds in your waist may improve circulation to affected areas. GO2 Socks offer effective compression leggings and socks to keep you comfortable during your workout. Light exercise increases blood flow and eases muscle tightness that might be contributing to leg and sciatic pain.

What are some natural medications for endometriosis and sciatic pain?

People in the U.S. spend billions of dollars every year on alternative medicine. Holistic supplements can be utilized in conjunction with traditional medication. After discussing your current health conditions with your physician, you can branch out and try new things that may work with your body. Marshmallow root, cinnamon, and turmeric can be used to treat inflammation and improve circulation. Natural food stores carry dozens of brands of teas, tinctures, and capsules that target nerve health and may lower endometriosis symptoms. You can buy Nerve Control 911, a product that may increases the signals within the central nervous system to the rest of your body as well as nerve endings to ease anxiety and inflammation.

Another way to combat symptoms of endometriosis is following a specialized diet that omits foods that may aggravate existing problems. Omitting greasy foods — such as caffeine, and gluten — and instead of increasing fruits, whole grains, and water may help reduce estrogen levels. Many medical professionals believe this hormone is the reason that endometriosis causes so many issues.