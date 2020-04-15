Salesforce and AWS are The Key To Maintaining Your Online Business

We have entered an unprecedented time in our lives due to the pandemic brought on by COVID-19. These are largely uncharted waters when it comes to the world economy and how consumers are now choosing to spend their income. This means that it is more important than ever to ensure that employees are kept safe and that customers can access the products they find essential. A lot of products are essential or deemed important during this time, such as foodstuff and at-home exercise equipment. To understand how customers’ needs and wants may have changed it is more than necessary to analyze their journeys and adapt to them. That is where Salesforce and AWS (Amazon Web Services) come in.

An Automated Workplace Experience

You may have heard of the Amazon device, Alexa. It is a virtual assistant powered by artificial intelligence. It has the power to turn your lights on and unlock your doors, but when it comes to business Alexa is also incredibly useful. With COVID-19, nobody wants to touch a variety of shared surfaces and Alexa for Business makes this possible. Salesforce and AWS have integrated through this platform to make it possible for employees and those with access to the service to verbally ask for updates on templates, or have information filled in with the speech to text option. This means that only personal devices will need to be accessed, and a terminal shared by a variety of employees need not be used during this time. Automation is one of the keys to both information collection and access.

Streamlining Customer Interactions

Customer service has traditionally been phone-based, and now web-based. But there is a big difference between sending an email to a contact center and waiting to hear back, and getting immediate answers via chatbots that have access to a Cloud service. Gone are the days of saving every Word document to an external hard drive, and here are the days of total recall. Cloud technology has revolutionized data storage and synthesis. Customer service is now a personalized experience with Salesforce and AWS. Call centers no longer exist in the traditional manner they once did, with Cloud technology a customer service representative can quickly pull up what the customer on the call, or in the chat has purchased. As well, any tendencies the customer might have that makes them gravitate towards certain products can be seen. This personalized experience may actually induce the customer to buy something, or be open to the idea of purchasing items similar to what they once did in the past. This kind of data and quick synthesis can only be created via technology designed to sift through big data.

This is a difficult time for any business, but those that adapt to their customers’ needs, and actively meet them through analytics from Salesforce and AWS have a much better chance at maintaining their business going forward. Look to the future, and make sure that it is one that employs every resource available to you. That means keeping your employees safe and automating processes to provide a streamlined, yet personal service for each customer.