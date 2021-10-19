Motorcycle Accident in Houston: What You Need to Know

Motorcycles are very convenient to use. They can navigate in and out of traffic easily. Therefore, riding a motorcycle is advantageous, especially in high-traffic situations.

Moreover, they can go fast. And when we say fast, these bikes can catch up to high-end sports cars. For example, the fastest motorcycle in the market is the Dodge Tomahawk, and it can go as fast as 350mph.

On the other hand, the 2020 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ can only drive up to 304mph. So you can take that as a solid example of how fast motorcycles can go.

However, with the convenience and speed that motorcycles display on the road, motorcyclists need to ride with caution. Statistics have shown a significant increase in motorcycle fatalities.

Yes, a car accident can be devastating. It can even cause life-threatening or long-term injuries. However, the chances of being injured or killed in a motorcycle accident are even greater.

Recent Trends and Analysis of Recent Motorcycle Accidents

Did you know? Motorcyclists are twenty-seven (27) times more likely to be in fatal road accidents than drivers and passengers in other vehicles. Moreover, researchers have seen an interesting trend. While fatalities in car accidents decreased, those involving motorcycles have increased.

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), the nationwide percentage of motorcycle fatalities has increased in recent years. And since 2005, the rate of motorcycle accidents has risen to double digits, to 10% annually.

Motorcycle Accident Common Causes

Many accidents are usually caused when the car driver fails to see a motorcyclist because of its smaller size. This is the reason why some car drivers are prone to running red lights or speeding.

Motorcycle Accident Checklist

So what should you do if you were injured in a motorcycle accident in Houston? Or anywhere in Texas? Well, there are two critical things that you need to do immediately.

First, you need to check if you need to seek medical help. Your priority after a motorcycle accident should be yourself. Do not delay in seeking medical care. Doing so will only make your injuries worse.

Second, do not wait to make a claim. Instead, make an insurance claim as soon as possible. The claims process should start as soon as you get the necessary documents such as accident reports, witness accounts, and medical records.

If you want a comprehensive checklist of things you need to do, check out the list below:

Check if you need medical attention

Get all the names and addresses of any witnesses in the area

Take photographs and videos of the accident scene

Answer all questions from law enforcement truthfully

Contact a board-certified motorcycle accident attorney

keep a record of all work hours missed due to the accident

See a doctor to address your medical needs, even if you are feeling fine

keep a record of all medical expenses incurred due to the accident

Protect your right to file a personal injury case. Never allow an insurance company to force you into accepting a settlement. Instead, make sure that you contact a qualified Houston motorcycle accident attorney.

A qualified personal injury lawyer needs to be experienced with personal injury lawsuits. They will help and guide you to find the best remuneration without the insurer forcing you to accept whatever settlement they provide.

Additional Protection

There is no such thing as overprotection. And with the current state laws regarding the mandatory use of helmets, some things have yet to change.

Only nineteen (19) states and the District of Columbia require motorcyclists to wear helmets. And only three (3) states have no motorcycle helmet laws, Iowa, Illinois, and New Hampshire.

According to Texas motorcycle laws, you can ride without a helmet provided that:

You are twenty-one (21) years or older You have proof of taking a training or safety course You have an active medical insurance policy

However, using a motorcycle helmet can give you a thirty-seven percent (37%) chance of surviving a crash. Furthermore, it increases your chance of avoiding brain-related injuries by sixty-seven percent (67%).

So wearing protective gear is the same as wearing a seat belt. Wearing your helmet on the road gives you more protection. Thus, you are less likely to suffer serious injury.

Conclusion

Accidents can happen anytime. Therefore it’s always beneficial to plan and prepare when these untoward incidents happen. So when the time comes that it does, you will not find yourself in a pickle.