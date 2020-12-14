MDCCanada.ca Review: An Easy Journey to Canada

Nowadays, when people think about moving abroad, chances are that Canada tops their list of immigration destinations. And for a good reason. Canada believes that #immigrationmatters and has a widely admired reputation for its multicultural cities and welcoming nature. In fact, Canada’s newly released immigration targets aim to welcome over 1.2 million immigrants by 2023!

To assist hopefuls in their immigration journey, there are many certified Canadian immigration consultants available these days. But who can you trust with your future?

In this article, we give you an in-depth mdccanada.ca review. Multi Dimension Consulting or otherwise known as MDC is a well-known Canadian immigration and visa agency, headed by a team of Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultants (RCICs).

What You Need to Know About Canadian Immigration

Canada is a big country that is sparsely populated with an aging population. These are just some of the factors that lead to Canada’s high immigrant admission rates every year. Canada’s immigration minister, Marco Mendicino, said that “Immigrants create jobs… they are driving the economy of tomorrow.” He further believes that immigrants are the answer to boost the Canadian economy after COVID-19.

Canada has over 100 visa and immigration programs designed for skilled professionals, intermediate skilled workers, business people, and occupation-specific workers such as farmers, caregivers, and truck drivers from overseas, to name a few. Canada is also passionate about keeping families together. So, if you achieve permanent residency in Canada, you can sponsor your family members to join you in the country.

With so many choices available, it is difficult to know which route to take to Canada. Most of the immigration programs have lengthy eligibility requirements, unique application processes, and ever-changing policies and deadlines.

For these reasons, people who are serious about relocating to Canada hire the professional services of certified Canadian immigration consultants (such as MDC Canada, which we’re about to review here) who know the ins and outs of the Canadian visa application process and simplify it for their clients. Through comprehensive eligibility assessments and tailored strategies, they can pinpoint your path to a successful Canadian immigration journey.

About MDC Canada

MDC Canada, at mdccanada.ca, is a leading Canadian immigration and visa agency. The agency is located in Vancouver, Canada, from where they provide all-inclusive immigration services to their international clients. MDC Canada is headed by three Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultants (RCICs); David Allon, Ying Liu, and Jaehyun (Jimmy) Park. Together, they have years of experience in assisting people from every country to move to Canada. If you want to know more about them, we recommend you take a tour through their newly launched, redesigned website with a pleasant user-experience. When you choose to use their expert and government trusted services, you will get:

An in-depth eligibility assessment

Guidance on which of 100+ immigration programs and visas to choose from;

An immigration plan tailored to your individual needs;

Access to your own Visa Builder to download files and upload documents, plus an on-platform chat with MDC agents;

A review and submission of all application forms and documentation; as well as

Support through every step of the application process.

MDC Canada: Popular Immigration Programs

MDC Canada covers and advises on multiple visas & immigration programs. However, there are a few more popular programs through which they assist their clients to achieve permanent residency in Canada. Find out more about them below!

1. The Express Entry Immigration Program

The Express Entry (EE) is Canada’s fastest immigration system, with application processing times of just 6-months! Managers, professionals, and trade workers from overseas are welcome to apply. You do not need a job offer to be considered eligible for this program. This is one of the more competitive immigration programs but, with a great plan from a certified Canadian immigration consultant, you can increase your Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) points to become one of the chosen candidates!

2. Study Permits

MDC Canada has a partnership with Evergreen College situated in Ontario, Canada. Through this partnership, they can provide value-added services to clients who wish to study in Canada. A few of these services include applying for a study program on their behalf for cheaper rates and assisting them in writing motivational letters for visa purposes. MDC Canada has a dedicated team of student advisors that make the process of studying in Canada easier, quicker, and stress-free.

Completing a study program in Canada could see you eligible for not only a Post Graduate Work Permit (PGWP) but also permanent residency (PR). With a PGWP, you can find a great job anywhere in Canada and gain significant work experience that will support your permanent residence application through programs such as the Canadian Experience Class (CEC), for example.

3. Canadian Immigration Pilots

There is more to Canada than Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal. Canada’s location-specific immigration pilots aim to attract workers from overseas to its lesser-known but equally as exciting regions. MDC Canada can tell you more about what it entails to live and work in these chosen regions and show you where to locate designated employers to obtain job offers that will make your application to immigrate to Canada via this route possible.

The two immigration pilots are the following:

Atlantic Immigration Pilot: Consists of the four Atlantic provinces; New Brunswick, Newfoundland & Labrador, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island.

Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot: Consists of 11 participating cities in Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan

mdccanada.ca review: Conclusion

Whether you want to apply for a Canadian visa or need to find an immigration program that’s right for you, MDC Canada can do it all with better results. Avoid any mistakes and fraudulent agencies by hiring the services of Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultants, such as MDC Canada, who are trusted and regulated by the Canadian Government.