Your home’s ceiling is an essential component of its protection, so promptly repairing it when you notice damage is necessary. Fixing cracks in your ceiling is typically cumbersome because they have some texture applied, and they’re also overhead. However, some helpful tips can help you repair your ceiling without breaking the bank, and below are some of them worth considering.

Patching a ceiling

Tools needed

You’ll need materials like a utility knife, grout sponge, medium-grit sanding sponge, spray bottle, bucket, paint roller, paint tray, safety glasses, and a dust mask for the job. Tools such as nail guns, hammers, and rubber gloves are also necessary, and you can purchase them from trusted suppliers like ADA Fastfix.

Steps

Begin by scoring the perimeter by first putting a drop cloth beneath your work area. Then, wear your safety glasses, and make a shallow cut around the damaged area using a utility knife. This cut helps you avoid unintentionally stripping paper off undamaged drywall during the second step.

Next, use a taping knife to peel off the loose paper, paint layers, and any crumbly bits in your drywall’s plaster core. However, the knife blade mustn’t transcend the line made in the first step, so keep this in mind. Afterward, dust the scraped area with a paintbrush.

Plaster core cracks and blisters that occur at a seam between your drywall panels can be easily covered using joint tape to prevent the repair from cracking. Then, mix a small batch of quick-setting joint compound, and apply a thin layer to the ceiling using the taping knife. You should then firmly fix the tape into the wet compound.

Begin mixing a larger joint compound batch and transfer it to the ceiling after the tape layer hardens. Then, use a large taping knife to smooth out the compound and wait for it to firm up. Repeatedly doing this can help you eliminate any imperfections before the mixture hardens.

After the compound hardens, erase any remaining blemishes using your medium-grit sanding sponge, paying close attention to the edges.

This final step is for priming and painting, and you should begin by wiping the dust off with a damp sponge. When the patch dries, roll on a quality water-based primer, and follow up with some ceiling paint after the primer dries.

Fixing a water damaged ceiling

First, stop the water source to prevent further water damage. Stopping the water source is also essential to conduct efficient and long-lasting repairs.

Dry the affected areas by placing a tarp to protect the room’s furniture and floors from any water and debris.

Any peeling, bulging, and water-stained areas are damaged sections that you should quickly scrape off.

Use sandpaper to smoothen any bumps, ridges, and rough areas. Then, fill any holes with a joint compound and let it dry.