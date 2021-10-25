Now that many successful businesses, brands, and individuals have found a new way to hijack their ranking and presence on the internet by actively engaging with online users on social media, the need to maintain or increase their engagement with them increases.

With thousands of brands integrating the use of social media to create an easy and useful way to intuitively introduce the product or service they launch in the market today, there’s no denying that the 17-year-old social media platform, Facebook still does its magic to expound their marketing reach with a great number of users from its 1.9 billion users across the globe.

And as these businesses continue to expand their Facebook marketing means through integrating the use of modern marketing tools, many modern brands and companies are now tapping the use of an online QR code generator to convert their Facebook page link into a QR code and make a seamless offline to the online experience for customers that are scanning the product.

What is a QR code and why are many brands integrating the use of them today?

A QR code, also known as a Quick Response code is a two-dimensional type of barcode that converts one set of data into a large square consisting of small squares in the middle by integrating the use of the Reed-Solomon error correction method.

Unlike the use of a traditional barcode, QR codes store more information and have a higher reading capability thanks to the coding technology used to make them.

Because of the code’s nature to store more data in its modules, many brands and businesses prefer the use of it in their omnichannel marketing and operating means. Today, people can see QR codes being used in storing files, links to online survey forms, and more.

How to expand your Facebook page visits using QR codes?

To expand your Facebook page visits and interactions with its users online, you can integrate the following QR code uses.

Place them in your product packaging

If you are an online seller and you want your customers to leave a like or comment on the products or service you post on your Facebook page, one great way to easily lead them to your Facebook page is through placing a QR code in your product packaging.

In this way, the people who buy the product can efficiently interact with your page by simply scanning the QR code placed in the packaging.

Share them on other online sites

A Facebook QR code is can be useful for platform-based contests. And one easy way to do them is by encouraging users who are following you on other online sites to visit and like your Facebook page to view the mechanics by just scanning the QR code posted on these other social media platforms.

By integrating this marketing hack, you can increase your Facebook page impressions and boost your page.

Add them to your Youtube video watermark

If you are a type of company that also integrates Youtube marketing as part of your marketing strategy, then you can place your Facebook QR code in your video watermark.

How to create a Facebook Page QR code?

With the following uses of QR codes Facebook QR code for your business page, you can continue to create one by following these six simple steps.

1. Get your Facebook page’s URL link.

2. Open a QR code generator with a logo online and sign up for an account.

3. Choose the Facebook Option in the menu and place the link to your Facebook Page.

4. Click the “Create a dynamic QR code” icon and create your QR code.

5. Perform a scan test.

6. Copy and paste your Facebook QR code into your products and social media posts.

By following these steps correctly, you can be confident that the QR code you create for your Facebook Business Page is valid, secure, and will competitively increase the number of likes and visits on your page.

Conclusion:

Since social media serves as an online community for brands and businesses to increase their online presence and reach more customers, the need for improving their social media marketing means intensifies with every milestone reach.

Because of the tightened competition, many businesses feel every single day, QR codes become a great definitive tool for them to integrate and use as it creates a new way to deliver information from offline to online channels.