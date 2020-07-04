Marijuana users come from all walks of life, but they share a common struggle – drug test. Even though the world is more open to cannabis use the drug tests are not and it’s crucial to know how to detox from THC properly. If you’re looking for effective ways to eliminate THC out of your system then you’re at the right place. Scroll down to get tips that truly work.

What to avoid

Before we get into things that can help eliminate THC out of your system it’s crucial to address what to avoid. There are tons of tips you can find online but many of them are ineffective. Some methods to avoid include:

Bleach

Niacin detox

Vinegar

Cranberry juice

Detox teas

Some detox teas found online are quick fixes that don’t have what it takes to eliminate THC. You need to find a review of specialized products for that such as Toxin Rid, which are specifically formulated to flush out THC and other “advanced” compounds.

Also, under no circumstances should you use bleach!

Drink a lot of water

When it comes to flushing out THC out of your system we can’t underestimate the importance of water. Sure, it’s not a quick fix and it won’t eliminate THC immediately, but drinking plenty of water is a great way to pee a lot and thereby keep lowering THC level in the body. However, make sure you don’t overdo it to avoid giving a diluted sample.

Weed detox remedies

While random detox products won’t do much for eliminating THC, the specialized products will. This article shows that THC detox products contain a carefully selected list of ingredients to flush out this cannabinoid out of your system effectively and safely.

Products like Toxin Rid contain all the powerful compounds you need to get THC out of the body, without jeopardizing urine sample to avoid causing any sort of suspicion at the drug test.

Exercise

Let’s be honest, regular exercise is important for overall health and wellbeing. Yet another reason to get up and move is the opportunity to eliminate THC out of your system. After all, THC is stored in fat cells in the body. The logic is simple – having more fat means it takes longer to detox. So when you exercise you burn calories and fat thus making it easier to get rid of THC.

Modify your diet

Probably the most underestimated method of THC detox is diet modification. Foods you eat can either make it more difficult to flush out THC or promote the detox. Try to avoid foods that are high in sodium, fat, and sugar because they slow metabolism and increase water retention. Instead, eat a nutritious and healthy diet abundant in fruits, vegetables, lean meats, and leafy greens.

Wrapping up

In this post, you’ve had the opportunity to learn how to THC detox properly. Lifestyle adjustments are crucial but you should also focus on choosing high-quality THC detox products. Good luck.