How to Be Popular on Instagram?

Many of us would love to have more engaged followers. Whether you are a business or a brand, who wouldn’t want to earn more money by doing what they love? In this article, you will find a step by step guide on how to become more popular on Instagram.

No, you will not find any sketchy methods such as buying likes here. Not because it doesn’t work but because it wouldn’t bring you the results you want. Do you want to just have a huge number of followers? Or do you want to gain followers who would actually engage with your content and buy your products? For most people, the second option will be their goal. That’s why we will focus on methods that help you do just that.

Step No. 1: Edit Your Photos

Lightroom presets became such a big deal for a reason. If you want to take your Instagram account to the next level, you will need photos that can help you do just that. Instagram is a visual platform and your photos and videos will be the first thing that attracts attention.

Getting a professional photographer take your pictures every month can become expensive really quickly. Instagram requires lots of content. Hence, the easier you will make it for yourself to get that content out there, the more quality content you will be able to create.

Best Instagram presets allow you to do just that. You no longer need to plan a full day photoshoot, you can easily take your pictures at home and simply capture your everyday life. People love authenticity and Lightroom presets allow you to share your story with style.

Step No. 2: Think About Your Audience

You will find this tip everywhere. That’s why it’s becoming almost a cliche. However, this is probably the most important tip you can read. Many people post things that look fun and interesting to them. But if you are a brand or if you want to become a well known influencer, you need to take care of your audience.

The more helpful your content will be to your audience, the more you will be able to gain popularity. Remember, only 20% of your content should be ads. The rest of it needs to be useful information.

Don’t know who your audience is? Check out the profiles of people who like and comment on your posts the most. Find out what kind of troubles they’re facing. You could even send them a quick message and ask how they are doing and how you could help them out. Most of all, check their Instagram stories.

Step No. 3: Create a Strategy and Stick to It

Take a pen and paper and just write down all the steps that you think you would need to take in order to become successful. But before you do that, let me share a strategy that really helps Instagram profiles grow.