How the Coronavirus Has Changed the Future of Digital Marketing Industries

It was estimated that the global digital marketing industry was worth $100 billion in 2018.

This figure is likely to expand in the coming years as the amount of time people spend online continues to grow. While the COVID-19 pandemic has damaged economies, it has also left many people working remotely and hence spending more time online.

However, there is little doubt that the coronavirus has changed digital marketing industries, and that operatives in this area will have to modify their approach to keep up with new trends.

Read on as we look at the key steps you should take as a digital marketer in 2020.

Digital Marketing Industries Before the Coronavirus

Up until this public health emergency, digital marketing was going from strength to strength. Inbound marketing techniques like SEO and content marketing had become the first priority for many businesses, replacing old outlets like TV advertising.

Changes Going Forward

Make no mistake, digital marketing is still the way of the future. If anything, the pandemic is only likely to make it a stronger force.

Many brick-and-mortar enterprises are unlikely to reopen after COVID-19. If they don’t go away entirely, they will move their operations online.

That means that the competition in the online space will be fiercer than ever before. If you’re a marketing executive, exciting times lie ahead.

How to Weather the Storm

To make the most out of digital opportunities in the future, you’ll need to take a considered approach right now. Below are some of the key things you need to do with your marketing strategy in 2020.

Be Empathetic

Now is not the time for edgy campaigns. Customers want to see that businesses appreciate the gravity of the current situation.

However, as things begin to look up, it might be time to consider a more light-hearted approach to campaigns. This will depend on the nature of your business and your target demographics, of course.

Look for Money-Saving Opportunities

There are many ways to save money on marketing at the moment. Paid ad space is cheaper, and many content creators will be providing good deals to get more work.

If you can afford it, now is a great time to invest in marketing.

Plan for the Future

If you never donated enough thought to your digital marketing strategy, now is the time to make a change.

People are spending more time on their devices now than ever before. If you can get your brand onto their screens as much as possible, it’s sure to drive sales once the pandemic passes.

This applies to all kinds of tech capabilities, not just marketing tools. Consider using this time to optimize your tech stack as well.

Survive Now and Thrive Later

Digital marketing industries may be in disarray right now. However, you need to keep in mind that digital marketing is the future. Once the dust settles on this dark period, the people who made smart marketing moves at the right time will reap the benefits for years to come.

