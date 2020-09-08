How Mobile Technology is Helping One Industry Thrive

You can’t really go anywhere without seeing the benefits of mobile technology and the world is only likely to go that way even further in the future.

For mobile phones and devices themselves, things are moving at a rapid rate and we are seeing huge improvements. This is both in terms of the handsets we have available to us and the mobile internet connections we can use.

However, what we are also seeing is other industries using this technology to their advantage in a bid to make their own services better.

Many have done this, but one in particular, the betting industry, has revolutionized the way people bet because of mobile technology.

How Bookmakers Have Used Mobile Technology

Gone are the days of betting by visiting your local bookmaker and placing a cash wager with him. That was replaced by online betting from home, with internet bookmakers taking over.

However, the one downside to online betting using a desktop computer is that you have to be at home on your computer.

So, this needed another advancement and that has come in the shape of mobile betting. Some bookmakers offer a mobile version of their site which can be accessed via a mobile browser and this was the first mobile betting method.

However, now we are seeing the best bookmakers offer their service via a betting app. William Hill and Bet365 both offer mobile apps for their players to use while betting, giving the ultimate convenience and something that people can keep on their phones permanently.

Apps began as basic tools that people could use but now they have progressed into something completely different and they offer a high level of service to players.

Evolving a Betting App with Technology

The way in which mobile technology has evolved over recent years has been used by bookmakers to improve their own service.

Those that offer a mobile betting app have been able to develop this and add to their service by making sure every feature they have is available on the app for players.

This means you can live stream events such as games from the NHL, you can bet during play on many different sports, watch live odds change and contact the support team should you need any assistance.

With a betting app, you are now able to gain access to everything you need from your bookmaker, there is nothing missing off this part of the service, and no longer any need to use a computer.

New customers are able to sign up and complete every task, and place every bet through the mobile app if they would like to, showing the power of the apps we now have.

The Convenience Factor

Regardless of what it is in life, we all want things to be as convenient as possible. From home delivery to collecting shopping, online gaming, and much more, the world is turning into one of convenience.

The betting equivalent of that is a mobile app. The industry has seen that people are craving convenience at this moment and for that reason, they are offering what is seen as the ultimate convenience.

Of all the great technology moves we are seeing right now, many are based around making things more convenient for us.

If you are a gambler, what could be more convenient than having your bookmaker with you in your pocket at all times? We live in a world where many people refuse to go anywhere without their mobile phones, and the majority of us have access to the mobile internet while we are out.

Combine those both together and you have the ultimate convenience for gamblers.

What Could We See in the Future?

It is going to be really interesting to see how the mobile industry moves forward in the future and how that affects everything else including those who are betting via their mobile.

However, in terms of technology we are seeing already on mobile phones but hasn’t moved into the betting industry so far then there is one main piece sticking out.

This is the use of voice recognition software. It is likely that placing bets using the voice controls on your mobile may be a step too far right now, in terms of how complicated it would be.

However, what we could see is some basic commands being introduced so you can speak into your phone for betting purposes.

This could be something like requesting to view the odds on offer, finding out what games are being played live at that moment, what horse racing meetings are taking place, or who is the favorite.

These would all add something for those who love using voice controls and while it is basic, this could be the start of something special in the future.