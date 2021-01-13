Hip Replacement Surgery: What Can Go Wrong?

After spending some time groaning and aching about a hip that won’t work as it should, you’ve finally been approved for a joint replacement. Your surgery day arrives, and you go to the hospital in preparation to eventually go home with a new hip.

However, there was an issue with the procedure. This is a common scenario for many patients who get hip replacements. There are various issues that could occur either during or after your surgery.

Blood Clots

Blood clots are a common issue for any surgery, but it tends to occur more often after a joint replacement. The reason that this happens is that you’re not able to move around as much as you normally are for a few days after surgery.

A clot could form and then move throughout your body to your lungs or other areas, resulting in a serious issue that would need to be treated right away.

Infection

After a hip replacement, an infection can occur if you don’t keep the incision clean. Some signs of an infection are:

Redness around the incision site

Fever

Pain near the incision site

Sometimes, an infection can occur because your surgeon doesn’t give you antibiotics before or after the procedure. An infection can linger on the surface of your skin or on the surface of your incision or can spread into the tissue.

If this happens, then you might need to have the area cleaned to remove the infection that has developed. Leaving the area alone could lead to sepsis and might result in the loss of the impacted limb.

Fracture

Even though you’re having surgery to replace a joint that is damaged, there are times when a fracture could occur. This is usually due to the bone being so weak that it breaks when pressure is applied.

Most small fractures are nothing to worry about as they can heal, but larger fractures might need interventions to help them heal, such as a metal plate or screws.

Dislocation

After surgery, your hip could become dislocated. This is sometimes due to the surgeon rushing through the procedure. It could also happen because the equipment used in the replacement malfunctions. A brace can usually be worn once the joint is put back in place.

Physical Differences

There are usually slight physical differences with a new hip joint. The length of the leg that you had surgery on may differ slightly from the length of your healthy leg. This leg tends to be just a bit shorter. During surgery, your doctor will do everything possible to make everything even with the other hip.

However, an artificial joint usually isn’t exactly like a natural joint and will likely feel a bit off. This issue usually doesn’t impact your daily life, but you might notice a limp when you’re walking from time to time.

Pain

Although hip replacement surgery is supposed to help relieve pain in your joints, you might experience pain when it rains or after sitting or walking for long periods of time. This pain should be minimal and should go away once you begin moving around. However, if you have severe pain in your joint that is accompanied by tenderness or swelling, then you should let your doctor know so that your hip can be examined.

Sometimes, pain can be associated with nerve damage. A nerve can be pinched during surgery. This can result in shooting or burning sensations down your leg

from time to time after you’re healed. It could also result in weakness or paralysis.

If this occurs, you can consult with an attorney to discuss compensation for your injury, medical treatments, and pain and suffering. According to a Florida personal injury attorney, determining medical negligence can be complicated. You need a trusted legal advisor to help you prove your injury is due to your doctor’s failure to exercise reasonable care.