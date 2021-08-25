Harnessing Technology for Competency in Human Resource Practices

We get that everybody understands Human Resources is about hiring and firing. But there is a lot that comes in between these two functions. Human resources work is an evolution from what is conventional. For example, a Virginia law center highlights that Human Resources can help an employee sue for sexual abuse, get their benefits in order, or fight for proper ADA accommodations.

How Does the Human Resources Department Use Technology to Perform and Optimize its Functions?

Human Resources provide the ideal environment for productivity to take place. Providing employee security, hiring based on values and competency, and communication are some of the Human Resources functions that technology is optimizing. Additionally, it is also making work easier by reducing the backlog that physical filing creates. So, how is technology making HR perform?

AI and Machine Learning Are Making Recruitment More Effective

Hiring is a cumbersome task, not forgetting that it may not yield the expected results. Artificial Intelligence has come in to make the process more effective. From applying automated resume screeners to select suitable candidates, AI is making the shortlisting process seamless. As if that is not enough, there are robot interviewers that evaluate the candidate’s hard skills in interviews. The human resources personnel are then left to evaluate candidates on social attributes, such as culture-fitness. With these technologies, human resources work is made easier.

Analytics Leverage on Performance Management

Who could imagine you could use analytics in Human Resources? Well, analytics not only gathers and analyzes data for decision-making. Analytics are applied to segregate data from employee interactions for a coherent performance review.

While the human resource manager may be biased in performance management, analytics will provide an excellent review based on the employee’s data. Analytics comes in to save the day by reducing the unnecessary tension and feuds that this time of the year creates in the corporate world.

Analytics Promote Diversity and Inclusivity

Apart from making performance reviews easier, analytics also review and analyze data to make better payment decisions. Using analytics, Human resource personnel can use employee performance data and compare it with their job description to reveal payment differences and make better salary increment decisions. Besides, you can manipulate the data to give a picture of where the organization is complying with the diversity and inclusion policy.

Simplification of Administrative Roles to Becoming More Strategic

The conventional Human Resource roles are characterized by endless paperwork, compliance issues, and stacks of files containing employee information. Technology has made it easier through software such as BambooHR, Zenefits, and Workday. Apart from making the office look more sightly, the Human resource personnel can now focus on the organization’s strategic management.

Creates an Easily Accessible Database

Human resources are tasked with the responsibility of keeping all employee records. Before the technology age, this information was stored in files and kept in shelves, drawers, and cabinets. When technology came in, these files are now stored in employee databases available at the touch of a button. Additionally, anyone in need of this data is easily available to make decisions. The Human Resource office is now habitable, thanks to technology.

Technology Is the Game Changer in Human Resource Management

Human resources is quite a cumbersome yet crucial function in an organization. The use of technology aligns these functions to make them more engaging, collaborative, and rewarding. Human resource personnel may now seem more human to the employees that they manage.