Go Beyond Branding: 5 Reasons Why Your Law Firm Needs SEO

Adding clients to your roster is important in growing and sustaining your firm. Clients are the lifeblood of your company. You might think that you’ve done everything you can to promote your firm, but there could be a very crucial component missing from your marketing plan. If your number of clients isn’t what you want it to be or you’re feeling ambitious, consider using search engine optimization to boost your firm’s online presence. It could be the difference between a client seeing your information and having no idea you exist. Still not convinced? Here are five reasons why your law firm needs SEO.

SEO boosts your view numbers.

The main point of SEO is to boost online traffic to your website. More people viewing your page should result in more potential clients and business for you and your firm. Think of SEO as a way of ensuring that people who are interested in your services get to meet you. If someone Googles your law firm’s focus but doesn’t see you in the results, they don’t know that you exist. However, if your website appears on the front page of Google’s search results, you’re going to get more views and more people will know about your practice.

SEO saves money by boosting organic traffic.

Companies, like yours, spend lots of money on physical advertisements and online advertisements, like Google Search Ads. With search engine optimization you can go from being pages and pages deep in a Google search to the front page. You might even become the number one site that gets listed. If you’re popping up on the first search page already, you won’t need to spend extra money on advertisements, because you’ll already know that people are seeing your website.

SEO keeps your best content front and center.

What’s the point of creating great content if no one sees it? SEO puts your best content front and center by increasing the potential for traffic to your site. The information you share is important and useful, but only if it can be found. Don’t waste your time writing great content that very few people will see, optimize your page, and share your knowledge with the world.

SEO responsibilities can be outsourced.

SEO offers convenience for potential clients.

Your website has only seconds to impress potential clients. You may have spent a lot of time making your on-sight presence impressive. However, if you have something on your page that is difficult to load, those potential clients might not ever reach your page before exiting out. By making your load time quicker more people will visit your page, increasing traffic and interest. It’s said that over 70 percent of people who visit a law firm’s webpage end up taking some kind of action, like calling or emailing. If they can get to your page in record time, you might make a record number of clients.