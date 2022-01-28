Gift Giving According to Your Partner's Love Language

Now that the holidays are right around the corner, it is time for early Christmas shopping for gifts! Are you excited? Do you have stuff in mind, or do you have no idea about what you can give your significant other this holiday season? Well, if that is the case, there is nothing to be ashamed of. It does happen, especially for couples who already have spent years down the road together. If your mind is still blank about what to give, it can also be a sign that you are simply waiting for the perfect gift idea to hit you like lightning. After all, the ideal gift ideas always come from the small things.

It is up to you to notice these small things. It might be something they mentioned years ago or something they are passionate about, but most of the time, it is about their love language. A person’s love language says a lot about not just how they love but also about how they want to be loved. In this case, how they want to receive presents.

But what if your partner’s love language isn’t gift-giving? Well, that is why we are here. Just because your partner is not fond of gifts does not mean you should entirely skip the tradition. It is about understanding their language and finding the perfect one for them.

Acts of Service

Let us talk about the most complicated and total opposite of gift-giving, the people with acts of service as their love language. Now, these people are the ones who will do things for you without you asking, and at the same time, it is the same things that will make them swoon. Yes, people love the way they want to be loved, and that simply loves language psychology.

What you can do is think of the things they love doing. Are they cooking enthusiasts? Do they love to garden, or are they more into knitting? Think about what they enjoy doing (probably something they have been pushing for you to try), and get them something they can use. It is even better if you pick out something that will help them overcome the challenges they face. For example, has your wife been trying to make doughnuts by simply using her frying pan? Well, what better gift to give than a gas range with a built-in oven? Sure, if you go with this gift idea, it will cost a lot, but think about how much happiness you will give her, not to mention it is also a home investment.

Words of Affirmation

Ah, the romanticists. If you are not someone who has a way with words, you should be in a panic. We’re kidding. You do not have to be good with words; people with words of affirmation love language will appreciate words that you mean more than words you say because you are obligated to. So what you can do this Christmas is to get them anything that will symbolize your token of love. Remember that these people are romanticists, and they will appreciate anything you will give them as long as there is a note. You also don’t have to overthink the note. Simply say the magical three words, and you are good to go.

Quality Time and Physical Touch

We would be combining these two as you can easily hit two birds with one stone in this situation. Usually, people with physical touch love language have quality time as their secondary. After all, being together physically requires time. When dealing with partners with these love languages, you can opt for Christmas presents that you can do together. A staycation, a romantic dinner date, or even things like going to the movies or plays. Whatever it is, it always involves tickets, reservations, and time.

Gift-giving

Finally, when your significant other has gift-giving as their love language, you ought to find a present that will translate to how much thought you have put into it. It also doesn’t matter if you don’t have anything grand to give. They will appreciate small things even more, including books, bracelets, or even shammy towels that they can use every day. The key is to put more thought into each present, and you will be good to go.

Final Thoughts

Learning your partner’s love language is not just essential during the holiday season. Remember, you also need to understand how they love to know how they behave, and of course, to love them better.

