Get Better Sleep with CBD

If you’re someone who struggles to fall asleep or stay asleep, you might be wondering about the sedative effects of cannabidiol (CBD), a plant compound found in hemp and marijuana plants. Can CBD help you sleep better? Is it dangerous? Will it get you high? Is it even legal?

CBD is perfectly legal in most jurisdictions. It’s federally legal as long as it doesn’t contain more than 0.3 percent tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the compound in marijuana that causes intoxicating effects. CBD is legal in most states, too, even in states where recreational marijuana use remains illegal. CBD products won’t get you high. They’re safe to use, usually don’t cause many side effects, and yes – they will help you sleep.

Studies Show CBD Supports Sleep

Science is still investigating the medicinal benefits of CBD, but there are some studies that support using CBD as a sleep aid. One study found that using CBD could increase sleep duration. CBD may have a sedative effect because it inhibits the release of the stress hormone cortisol – people with insomnia may experience higher levels of cortisol at night, so taking a dose of CBD a couple of hours before bedtime can reduce their cortisol levels and help them fall asleep and wake up less often during the night.

CBD Dosage for Sleep

Studies have found that as few as 25 mg of CBD can help relieve symptoms of anxiety, which may not technically be a sleep disorder but can definitely make it hard to fall asleep and affect sleep quality negatively. However, studies indicate that you’ll need a higher dose of CBD to treat insomnia.

You’ll need to take at least 160 milligrams of CBD for insomnia, but research suggests that even higher doses can help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. Levels of the stress hormone cortisol have been found to decrease with doses of 300 to 600 milligrams of CBD. Doses of up to 400 milligrams a day have been found to be non-toxic in humans. Some studies have found that doses of up to 1,500 milligrams a day are well-tolerated with few side effects.

How to Use CBD for Sleep

CBD can be administered orally, sublingually, topically, transdermally, or by smoking and vaping. Smoking anything is bad for you, and vaping is probably bad for you as well. Topic creams and ointments are usually used for the treatment of sore joints and muscles, while transdermal patches are designed to deliver a steady dose of CBD into the bloodstream.

Most users choose to avoid the risks of smoking or vaping CBD and choose products for sleep that can be administered through the oral or sublingual route. Capsules are popular because you can buy products that combine CBD with other herbs and supplements known to support sleep. For example, you can buy capsules that contain CBD and melatonin to help you fall asleep and stay that way. You can also buy candies, pastries, drinks, and other edibles that contain CBD. If you don’t want the sugar and additives that come with CBD edibles, you can choose a sublingual tincture or oil that allows the CBD to enter your bloodstream through the thin and delicate skin under your tongue.

If you take CBD orally, it can take up to two hours to take effect. However, the effects last much longer than if you had smoked or vaped the hemp flower. To make sure that you start feeling sleepy at the right time, you should time your CBD dose so that it can bring you the sleep benefits you need. If you’re someone who falls asleep easily but then wakes up in the middle of the night and can’t get back to sleep, takes your CBD supplement right as you’re going to bed so that it kicks in while you’re asleep and keeps you asleep all night. If you’re someone who can usually stay asleep but has a lot of trouble falling asleep, take your CBD supplements a couple of hours before bedtime so they’re kicking in right around the time you want to feel sleepy.

If you struggle to get good sleep, you should try CBD. CBD has a sedative and anxiolytic effect that can help you fall asleep, and CBD supplements are long-lasting so they help you sleep through the night, too. Don’t keep struggling with bad sleep. Put your health first and use CBD products to get the good sleep you need and deserve.