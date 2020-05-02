Finding the Right Digital Marketing Agency for Your Business

By 2021, global revenue from offline channels will decrease by almost 20%

As a business owner, you have enough on your plate. Creating and developing your product, maintaining and administering a staff, and staying on top of the economic management that goes into running a business. The last thing you need on your plate is having to create a digital marketing strategy that fits your vision. So, it’s time to find a marketing agency that can help you achieve your goals. But it can be challenging to sort through all the marketing agencies in Florida.

No need to stress! By the end of this article, you will have all the right considerations to make the best choice for your business.

Why Your Business Needs a Digital Marketing Agency

In the modern technological climate, the online presence of your business is more important than ever. In fact, by 2021, global revenue from offline channels will decrease by almost 20%. Hiring the right digital marketing agency could mean more lead-generation and conversions due to the wide variety of strategies that can improve your local SEO, improve your brand recognition, and engage your current clientele to increase retention.

Just hiring an agency will not be enough. The quality of your results will be determined by the type of service you receive. So before pulling the trigger on marketing agencies in Florida, consider the following:

Making the Right Choice

Experience Across Multiple Industries

There’s no one-size-fits-all solution for all marketing needs. The truth is that there’s a lot to learn about the field of online marketing that can’t be discerned from focusing on a single audience. Ultimately, that is the importance of a varied portfolio for a marketing agency. There might be tools, skills, and experience that an agency might learn from the marketing of a massage parlor that might apply to the construction industry.

Audiences are challenging to predict, and the more audiences an agency is exposed to, the better they will be at their job. When selecting a digital marketing agency, ask for their client portfolio. If they have pigeonholed themselves to a single industry, you may want to look elsewhere.

Find Someone Willing to Challenge You

Your success is the agency’s success. A good marketing team will want to maximize your results because that means you will hire them for longer. If their intention is solely to bring you in as a client, they might act a ‘Yes Man’ because all they want is that paycheck. An experienced marketing company that knows how the industry works will be willing to push back and propose alternatives to your ideas that they believe will function better for your objectives in the long term.

Look for Extras

Maintaining the overhead of a company is expensive enough when looking for competent marketing agencies in Florida, you’ll find that value-added services can make your dollar go much farther. Frequent additions that cost marketing agencies very little and can have a pretty significant impact of your conversion rates include:

Forum implementation and management

Integrated news feeds

Including image galleries to your website

Integrated Marketing Strategy

Maximizing the outcomes of your digital marketing strategies means utilizing every outlet available to get your message out there. Marketing agencies in Florida should provide you with a well-integrated marketing strategy. That is to say that your strategy should connect your blogs, sales funnels, email marketing, content creation, and social media channels to bring you a comprehensive marketing service. The broader the net, the more fish you can bring in.

Responsive Web Design

Would you be surprised to know that 52% of all online traffic comes from mobile? That goes to show how important it is to provide a positive online experience for desktop and mobile devices alike. If you are looking for a digital marketing agency to enhance or create your company’s website, you should make sure they pay special attention to the adaptability of your site to multiple platforms. This is called responsiveness, and it will only increase in importance as more people switch to mobile as the primary method of browsing the web.

Now You Know What to Look For!

On its own, finding a digital marketing agency is not particularly difficult. However, when you add it to the mounting list of responsibilities that come with running a business, it can seem overwhelming. Use this information as your guide, and you’ll narrow that list in no time!