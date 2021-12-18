Expert Advice: How To File An Injury Claim In Colorado

You never know when accidents may happen. You can easily slip and fall on a patch of ice, get in a car accident, or even be injured by a product that should have been safe. The first thing to do after an accident is to contact the insurance company and file a claim for coverage. Let’s explore what injuries can be claimed and other things to take into consideration before filing your injury claim!

Get Proper Legal Representation

In Colorado, you have to get proper legal representation when filing a claim. This means that you cannot file a claim on your own – you must hire an attorney who specializes in personal injury claims. Many people make the mistake of not hiring a lawyer and going at it alone. Make sure to find a reputable personal injury attorney in Golden to get proper guidance. You may be tempted to not hire an attorney because it’s less expensive, but unless you have prior experience in these matters, it can be risky. A lot of paperwork has specific language that is unique to insurance companies and will only confuse the average person. Furthermore, there are time deadlines for certain aspects of filing your injury claim so hiring an attorney will ensure all the necessary documentation is submitted in time to prevent any automatic denials from occurring.

Be In-Depth In Your Claim

When you’re writing your claim, be in-depth. This doesn’t mean to go on and on about something that’s not relevant, but it does mean to make sure you cover all aspects of your accident. You don’t want any details left out when they could help make a large difference in the final settlement amount. Include what type of injury(s) occurred, how they were caused, and how long you have been suffering from them. Also, include how much money is involved for medical treatment beyond the initial emergency room visit if it has been required since the accident. In addition to physical injuries, including mental anguish with a specific diagnosis from a doctor if applicable plus the cost of any therapy sessions or medications needed because of this distress.

Don’t Accept a Quick Settlement

One of the biggest mistakes people make is accepting a quick settlement from the insurance company. This is often done because the injured person is in a hurry to get the money and doesn’t realize that this is often way less than what they could have received if they had waited. The insurance company knows this and will try to strong-arm you into taking the first offer. Also, be aware that if you do accept a settlement and then decide to file a lawsuit, later on, the insurance company will have the right to contest this in court. It’s best to speak with an attorney and get their professional opinion before accepting any type of settlement. Oftentimes, they will be able to negotiate a much better deal for you than what the insurance company is initially offering.

Take Care of Your Health

One of the most important things to remember after being in an accident is to take care of your health. This means continuing with any medical treatment that has been prescribed and following up with all doctor appointments. Make sure you keep all records related to medical treatment – these will come in handy when filing your injury claim. Immediate medical attention needs to be given after any type of accident, especially one that resulted in an injury. This is not only so you can heal as fast as possible, but also to ensure there are no long-term issues from the accident.

Filing

In Colorado, any injured person has a limited amount of time between the date of the accident and when they must file their claim with the insurance company (or risk losing out on benefits). Speak with an attorney about what your rights are if you were recently injured in an accident and want to explore filing a claim for injuries sustained. Knowing these rights can make all the difference. Also, keep in mind that you only have two years to file a lawsuit for your injury claim. This means if you accept a settlement from the insurance company or it is denied, then waiting too long could result in this case not being heard by the courts. When filing an injury claim, be as detailed as possible. It’s easy to gloss over parts of the accident and what happened but doing so can cost you later on.

When it comes to injury claims, patience is key. Wait until you’ve spoken with an attorney and have all the information you need before making any decisions. This will ensure that you’re getting the best possible deal for your situation. Being injured in any way can be a traumatic experience, but knowing how to file an injury claim in Colorado can make the process a little bit easier. By following the expert advice above, you can ensure that you’re getting the best possible outcome for your situation!