Back in the day, opening a store required a lot more work. You had to find a suitable building, take out various loans and spend tons of money on advertisements. While this is still prevalent today, there’s no need to go through all that hassle anymore. The way the internet has evolved makes it possible to open your own store with just a few clicks. However, opening an online store is still a bit of a process, so it’s not as easy as you think. Here’s everything you need to know about opening your own eCommerce store.

Develop Your Services

As your first course of action, you need to think about what kind of services you want to provide to the general public. Are you hoping to sell products such as clothes, novelty items, or basic household necessities, or perhaps you’re more inclined to sell your expertise in a specific field, like social media management or an online consultant? Although this is the first step, it can take a while for you to figure it out. There’s no need to rush in the beginning, so be sure to weigh the pros and cons of each niche you consider. Since you’re just starting out, your best bet is to pick a niche that’s already popular or one you’re passionate about.

Research the Statistics

After you’ve settled on a niche you’re comfortable with, you need a general idea of how it will perform. Basic research can give you an idea of what to expect in terms of sales and traffic. The world of business is one that changes more often than not and so does the need for certain niches. For example, having a brand-new social media platform release would invoke the need for a social media manager. Another example would be if a certain product suddenly becomes trendy and the demand for it skyrockets.

Choose a Platform

You can set up an e-commerce store in just a few clicks. Platforms like Shopify and Etsy can be set up in less than a day with minimal to no cost. Here’s a list of other platforms you can choose from:

Goodsie

Squarespace

FlyingCart

Volusion

Wix

Keep in mind that not every one of these platforms offers the same thing. For example, Etsy limits you to selling vintage goods and clothing while Goodsie does not. If your store is geared toward clothing, however, be sure to review Etsy SEO tips for success in 2021. They’ll teach you the ins and outs of running an Etsy store as well helping you improve your online presence to increase sales.

Get Noticed with Social Media

Social media is something that almost everyone uses these days. However, it’s not all for posting various pictures and snippets of your life. Businesses have found plenty of success using social media as they’ve been using it as a form of network. In fact, social media can be considered to be the most used marketing tool due to its sheer user count alone. Don’t use platforms such as Twitter and Reddit to market and advertise your store. You won’t have much luck reaching your target audience. TikTok, Instagram, Google, and Facebook are where you want to advertise.