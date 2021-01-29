It is 2021, if your business does not have social media, you are not doing it right. Social media is a crucial part of today’s society. It is how news travels, it is how people stay informed, and it is how you can improve your business. Every business, no matter how big or small, needs some form of social media. Especially if it is a startup. The quickest way to get attention for your startup is through various social media platforms, like Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. The more of a social media presence you have, the better. Your startup also needs an effective website where you can link your social media. Social media is a huge part of the modern world, and here are 6 ways to utilize social media for your startup:

1. Figure out platforms

While it is beneficial to have a presence on all social media platforms, that can be time consuming and unnecessary. Based on your brand and your target audience, figure out which platforms would drive the most success. If your startup targets a younger demographic, create a TikTok account. Alternatively, if your startup targets an older demographic, aim for more of a Facebook presence. But if you have the time and resources, aim for them all.

2. Utilize ads

Advertising your startup on various social media platforms is the key to success. Utilize a social media advertising agency to decipher which type of ads are best suited for your business. An agency like Inseev Interactive will help maximize your ROI by reaching your target audience with the correct methods. Advertisements are an effective way to drive attention to your startup.

3. Create a brand

You want your startup to be the same across every social media platform. That means having the same message, using the same color scheme, and overall having the same aesthetic. You want a customer to seamlessly be able to go from Instagram to Twitter to your website and still understand the overall message of your business.

4. Post consistently

The more you post, the more attention you are going to get. If you post only a few times a month, that means your account is rarely going to show up on people’s featured pages. The less you post, the harder it is for going to be for people to find you. If you have an active social media platform, people are going to want to follow you to keep up with your posts. If posting consistently is difficult, consider using a social media management program that helps curate, manage, and schedule Instagram posts for you.

5. Track your analytics

Every social media platform has analytics that you can access to track your performance. Tracking your analytics is crucial to understand what is and what is not working for your startup. Analytics will tell you what type of content does the best and what type of content gets the least amount of engagement. You can then use that information to plan future content to ensure it will yield positive results.

6. Engage with your followers

Once your platform starts to build a following, it is important to engage with your followers. Your followers are your customers and it is imperative you create a connection with them. Your customers are who are going to make your startup succeed. If someone comments something positive on one of your posts, reply back thanking them. The same goes for reviews. A business with a lot of positive customer reviews is more likely to succeed and engaging with your followers is a great way to ensure that.

Social media is a huge part of today’s world and a great way to get your startup off the ground. Creating social media for your business should be fun and creative, just make sure you do it correctly. Follow these simple tips and watch your startup take off in no time.