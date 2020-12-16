Worldwide, about 340 million workplace accidents occur every year, claiming the lives of 2.3 million workers, according to the International Labor Organization. Brazil’s sugar giant Usina Coruripe and consulting firm Dupont Sustainable Solution partnership started in 2014. After the sugar giant found out that unsafe behaviors accounted for 85% of its workplace accidents, it became proactive in improving safety awareness in the workplace. To accomplish this goal, the sugar company sought help from DSS.

DSS provided the necessary support to develop a new health and safety training program dubbed Zero Accident Always. This program was based on Usina Coruripe’s safety policy to ensure all departments met the same standards. The second phase of the Zero Accident Always initiative has shown remarkable results of a 94% reduction of workplace accidents. Below are some safety tips industries can copy from the partnership between the Brazilian sugar producer and DSS.

Engage in Safety Dialogue With Employees

Employees are more prone to workplace health and safety hazards, such as falls, caught in between equipment, struck by objects, and electrocution. That’s why you communicate effectively with employees about their role in maintaining workplace safety. Also, inform them about the firm’s safety procedures to follow when they spot hazards and, most importantly, reassure them that you’ll be on the front line to address issues that arise. You may implement daily safety meetings and STOP initiative, a popular behavior observation program to promote and value workplace safety practices.

Abide by Safe Practices to Reduce Risks

While the implementation of STOP and daily safety dialogue can enhance safety, you may want to improve your company’s process safety management system. There are several elements of process safety management programs you must incorporate in a firm’s daily operations. They include employee participation, training, mechanical integrity, operating processes, emergency planning and response, and contractor safety, to mention a few. Regardless of your business’ nature, failure to integrate these elements in your safety policy is considered negligence and could lead to long-term repercussions. For instance, if you own an oil company, an employee can file a lawsuit if they were injured because you failed to provide protective gear or up to date tools. With the help of an oilfield accident lawyer, field workers will fight for their legal rights. As a result, you may end up spending more to compensate for injuries, loss of income, and medical expenses.

Nurture a Safety Culture in the Workplace

Establishing a safety culture in the workplace is one of the best ways to mitigate risks. To achieve the best outcomes, all employees, from executives to shift employees, and outsourced contractors should commit to enhancing safety. Set goals and hold everyone in the firm accountable to prevent work-related injuries and illnesses. Also, motivate employees, show credibility, and recognize small achievements. These steps help reduce risks and boost employee morale.

Keeping workers safe in the workplace is vital to the success of any company. As an employer, you can accomplish this goal if you follow health and safety regulations. Also, prioritize effective communication, promote a safety culture, and invest in machine and equipment maintenance.